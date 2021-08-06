Choose the perfect makeup remover that suits your skin type: 5 Makeup removers for every skin type

We just cannot emphasise enough on how important removing your makeup is before you go to bed or at the end of your day. Sleeping with your makeup on can cause the grime and residue to get clogged in your pores, leading to blackheads and breakouts. Hence, a makeup remover is an extremely essential part of every beauty kit. But not all skin types can use the same type of makeup remover. Different skin types require different types of removers. Here, we have a makeup remover for every skin type so you can opt for the one that suits you the best.

Dry Skin

Milk-based or cream makeup remover

Use a milk-based makeup remover if you have dry skin. Simply massage it into your skin before rinsing with water. This cleansing milk from Lotus is enriched with lemon peel extract which is a natural source of vitamin C and acts as an antioxidant and natural skin cleanser. It will not reduce the natural oil in your skin and also moisturise the skin.

Combination Skin

Oil-based makeup remover

If you use waterproof makeup, then an oil-based remover is just right for you. This oil-based remover is enriched with macadamia nut oil and sweet almond oil. It is designed to gently dissolve makeup and skin impurities while moisturising, nourishing and brightening your skin. It dissolves the makeup and makes it easier to wipe off. The natural oils are kept intact. Since it may be greasier, wash your face with a foaming cleanser after using this makeup remover.

Oily Skin

Gel-based makeup remover

These cater to the delicate skin areas like the eyes. They are good for removing waterproof makeup. This gel makeup remover from Lakmé melts away is non-greasy and infused with aloe vera. It works by loosening the makeup, which makes it easier to wipe it off. It soothes the skin and hydrates it as well. This remover gets activated by water, so dampen your face before using it.

All Skin Types

Micellar water

This product can be used as a toner and a cleanser along with a makeup remover. The micelles infused in the water absorb the dirt and oil, and any makeup on the skin. It attracts other impurities, lifting them away from your pores just like a magnet. Soak it in a wipe and cleanse the skin with the wipe without having to rub too hard.

All Skin Types

Makeup removing wipes

These are a great option for lazy girls! These facial wipes are packed with the goodness of aloe vera and help moisturise and soothe your skin while effectively removing dirt and makeup. They cleanse the skin gently and are mess free, making them particularly beneficial for those late nights when you do not have time to do the whole makeup removal regime.

