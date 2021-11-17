Cica for skin: ALL you need to know about the K beauty ingredient & why you should add it to your routine

Scientifically known as Centella Asiatica, this plant has gained immense popularity especially in Korean beauty products. Also known as Indian Pennywort or tiger grass, the herb has been used to treat wounds for centuries together and it, therefore, comes as no surprise that the Koreans swear by it for their skin.

Cica is rich in antioxidant, Anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties which help repair and calm the skin. This ingredient is also perfect for sensitive skin as it soothes it down and helps in calming acne as well. including just a dab of it in your skincare routine can go a long way.

It also contains Vitamins A and C. Cica is also known to boost the production of collagen which in turn helps in firming and repairing the skin. The presence of amino acids and phytochemicals also helps in combating breakouts!

With the increase in pollution levels, signs of ageing begin to appear sooner on the skin. From wrinkles around the eyes to fine lines, pigmentation and dark spots, Cica is known to slow down the process of ageing with constant application on the skin.

Applying products with Cica in them helps in brightening the skin and also hydrating it well. It boosts blood flow, aids in cell repair and ensures that the skin looks and feels more hydrated, nourished and fresh.

It is best to use products like sheet masks, face serums or creams with Cica content in them now that you know all about the K-beauty favourite ingredient!

