7 Nourishing cleansers for dry skin on Amazon under $30

Are you concerned about skin that’s overly dry? And is your regular cleanser making your skin more dry by removing the natural oils from the skin? There are a range of hydrating and nourishing cleansers for dry skin that will clean your face without robbing you from your skin’s natural moisture. Avoid harsh additives like alcohols, fragrances, dyes, and other ingredients that can be harmful to dry skin and cause further dryness. Products with fragrance or “parfum” can lead to irritation, redness, allergic reactions, rashes, and dermatitis.

7 Nourishing Cleansers For Dry Skin

When you have dry skin, finding a cleanser that’s gentle, non comedogenic and moisturizing is crucial. We have curated a list of face cleansers that contain nourishing ingredients like:

hyaluronic acid

ceramides

glycerin

urea

antioxidants

aquaporins

salicylic acid

1. Kiehls Ultra Facial Cleanser

This cleanser for dry skin gently cleanses without over-drying or stripping skin of its natural oils. It also helps dissolve excess oil, dirt and debris. It is formulated with squalane, apricot kernel oil, vitamin E and avocado oil.

Price: $22.99

2. Liquid Facial Soap Extra Mild

This is a unisex cleanser suitable for dry skin and prepares your skin for exfoliation without making it rough. It is advisory to use this cleanser twice a day.

Price: $21.26

3. Aveeno Absolutely Ageless Nourishing Daily Facial Cleanser

This daily cleanser for dry skin removes 99% of skin-aging impurities, such as dirt, oil and makeup, and is also dermatologist-tested and non-comedogenic so it won't clog pores. Its unique formula is made with antioxidant-rich blackberry extract to help rejuvenate skin and is clinically proven to help preserve skin's natural moisture barrier.

Price: $8.26

4. CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

This is also a daily cleanser for dry skin that is formulated with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin to help hydrate skin without stripping moisture. Removes face makeup, dirt, and excess oil, provides 24-hour hydration and leaves a moisturized, non-greasy feel. This is also paraben-free, non-comedogenic and non-drying and certified by the National Eczema Association.

Price: $16.14

5. Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Hydrating Daily Facial Cleanser

This is oil-free, soap-free, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic cleanser for dry skin. This face cleanser washes away oil, dirt, bacteria and makeup and cleanses even the most dry and sensitive skin, including skin with acne, eczema or rosacea. It is clinically proven to be gentle on sensitive skin, our hydrating facial cleanser is oil-, soap-, fragrance- and paraben-free and contains no essential oils.

Price: $8.09

6. First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser

This is a gentle sulfate-free and fragrance-free cleanser that is strong enough to remove makeup, dirt, oil and grime without leaving your skin tight or dry. It is free from alcohol, artificial colorants, artificial fragrance, lanolin, mineral oil, parabens, petrolatum, phthalates, propylene glycol, sulfates, talc, formaldehydes, oxybenzone, coal tar, triclocarban, ethanol, ethyl alcohol.

Price: $23.95

7. Sapo All Natural Face Cleanser

This is a natural cleanser for dry skin formulated with coconut oil, hyaluronic acid and calendula. It gently exfoliates your skin by removing dead skin cells. Renew your skin every time you wash your face. Promotes brighter and younger looking skin.

Price: $9.00

Cleansers for dry skin are also well suited if you have a sensitive skin. Irrespective of the cleanser you are using, don't miss out applying a moisturizer after cleansing if you have dry skin.

