What are clear mascaras and how to use them?

Ever since the pandemic the beauty and makeup space has seen drastic changes and one such is the rise in love for clean and lowkey looks. Though we haven’t forgotten our classic red lips or colourful bold eye shadows which we ace occasionally, minimal and no-makeup looks have been trending and we even see celebrity brides opting for such looks pacing up the trend to trickle across all social strata. Now we see that makeup has all come down to just concealer, nude lips and clear mascaras to most of us, whose zoom meetings are incomplete with it!

What are clear mascaras?

While the usual mascaras add volume and colour to the lashes and help give life to the eyes, clear mascaras are that don’t deposit any colour but give wet-sheen gloss to lashes just the way water darkens hair when saturated. Clear mascaras also help lashes hold curl when paired with a lash curler. It can also be used as a base to help set your pigmented mascara last longer.

Here are 7 clear mascaras from Amazon:

So, if you love the no-makeup makeup look, clear mascara can help you ace it like a true diva. Check out these curated clear mascaras for voluminous lashes that look more real and natural.

1. Maybelline Great Lash Clear Mascara

This clear mascara comes in a gel form that can be applied to your lashes with the applicator provided to set apart each lash and make them look fuller and dark. The aloe gel present in them also helps for lash growth and cools your eyes.

Price: Rs 1093

2. E.L.F. Cosmetics Clear Brow & Lash Mascara

This is a transparent brow-shaping gel with the perfect consistency to help keep the brow and the lashes in place. The formula dries quickly and doesn’t leave behind any residue or sticky feeling. Achieve glossy, shiny, healthy-looking lashes and brows with this clear mascara!

Price: Rs 932

3. Fashion Colour Nourishing Mascara

For natural beautiful-looking lashes, this is what you got to buy! It gives your lashes to hold the curl and gives them the definition you need. It helps tame unruly brows too! With a unique formula, it coats each lash curly, bringing you shiny black and the striking false lashes effect.

Price: Rs 221

4. Kiss Beauty Eyelashes Clear Mascara

Want long and beautiful eyelashes? Just like anything, you got to work for it too! Take regular clear of your lashes with this clear mascara that nourishes your lashes and boosts hydration to your lashes with its gel-based moisturising formula.

Price: Rs 190

5. Meilin Waterproof Clear Mascara

This clear gel formula conditions lashes and provides a natural yet polished look by separating lashes. It can be used as a mascara base or as a mascara primer too. The water-proof solution lasts longer and gives your eyes the right definition they desire!

Price: Rs 310

6. Wet ‘n Wild Mega Clear Mascara

Fortified with soy protein and Vitamin E, this non-budging clear mascara formula helps condition lashes and gives them a base coat of protection that can be used as a seal to stop colour mascara flaking. It’s perfect for accentuating those gorgeous lashes.

Price: Rs 245

7. Incolour Multivitamin Mascara

Incolor is a global colour cosmetics products company whose vision is glamour. This clear mascara from the brand is infused with vitamins and minerals that nourish, hydrate and strengthen the lashes and gives them a natural sheen.

Price: Rs 225

Clear mascaras can be used just the way you apply your normal mascara. They can also be used to tame frizzy brows. While most gel-based formulas contain aloe vera extract, clear mascaras also constitute vitamins and essential oils needed for long and strong lashes.

