15 Clip-in hair extensions for women who wish to flaunt long and voluminous hair

Looking for smart hair extensions? You have reached the right place!

People with good hair are, of course, God's favorites. Your hair game can almost save your look and style no matter how boring it can be. Long and voluminous hair has always been the most attractive feature in women. Not that short hair doesn't look good but remember what you needed the most after giving your head a bob cut? Yes, those long locks that you flipped over your shoulders in style. We have all been there! But hair growth is a gradual and slow process and we don't have the patience and time for that! In some cases, we don't want to give up our snazzy short haircut but we also want the weight of long hair at times. No matter what your reasons are, hair extensions can be the answer to all your questions.

Hair extensions come in different types and forms. From clip-in hair extensions to weave extensions, let's get to know about hair extensions and why you should invest in them here!

Top picks from our list

1. K'ryssma Clip-in Hair Extensions -- Buy Now

2. Rose Bud Clip-in Hair Extension-- Buy Now

3. Atbering PU Clip-in Hair Extension-- Buy Now

4. Goo Goo Clip-in Hair Extensions-- Buy Now

5. StrRid Clip-in Hair Extension -- Buy Now

6. 4PCS Thick Hair Extensions Clips-- Buy Now

In this article

- Why use hair extensions?

- Types of hair extensions

- Treatment of clip-in hair extensions

- 15 Clip in hair extensions

This hair extensions 101 will help you understand the varieties of extensions available in the market and which one you should look out for!

Who doesn’t like beautiful long hair that makes you look like a diva? If you might have natural long hair, then we envy you. But hair extensions can always help to get that look in an instant. Most times we hesitate to experiment with our real hair as we don't want to face any consequences of it. Be it a risque haircut or to try out different hair colors. Here’s where hair extensions come of great help. The main reason for hair extensions is to increase the length of hair. It can also cover up a bad haircut. Hair extensions can also be used if you want to rock colored hair look or add some curls. Using too many chemical-heavy products and heat-involving hair appliances can damage your natural hair. The hair extensions create a layer between the natural hair and the products or hair appliances.

Finding the right extension method will depend on budget, preference, and hair type. There are five types of hair extensions namely keratin-applied hair extensions, weaves, taped, glue-taped and clip-on hair extensions. Each of these differs in the way they can be used and looked after. The keratin process adheres the hair extensions to your scalp using keratin-based dry glue at one end, and hot or cold drying treatment. It's a little time-consuming process and yes. Most celebrities do go for this! But there are only 3 most popular types of hair extensions that you need to know about before getting one for yourselves.

Clip-in hair extensions

This kind of hair extensions comes with clips attached to its base and are ready to use. Clip-in hair extensions are the least permanent style of extensions because you can quickly remove them and put them back on whenever you want. All you have to do is clip the pieces to your natural hair all on your own! They are the least damaging among all other hair extensions as they don’t involve any chemicals, heat, pressure, or other installation methods. We will talk in detail about this one in this article.

Tape-in hair extensions

These are pre-taped and then taped and glued together on either side of your own hair. Here wefts of hair are attached to small sections of your natural hair using double-sided tape. Naturally, when you apply heat to your roots and any adhesive product such as tape or glue, this can damage your hair. This process usually takes approximately 40 minutes to 1 hour.

Sew-in hair extensions

Sew-in or weave hair extensions are predominantly used for people with thicker hair because of the way they are applied. They are sewn in with a needle to your natural hair and can last up to three months. The tight application method often puts a strain on the scalp and can feel very heavy or uncomfortable, which is also why it doesn’t work well with thin or lighter hair.

Clip-in hair extensions are easy to be taken care of and definitely have a longer shelf-life compared to its alternatives. Just like your natural hair, you simply brush, shampoo and condition the hair and let it air dry! And yes, it's a must to take for it to keep them looking glossy and healthy. They can be curled, straightened, and colored, however, it is always best to use a lower heat setting when heat styling the hair, and to use a heat protectant prior to heat styling. Clip-ins last anywhere from 3 – 6 months, up to a year and sometimes even longer.

Now when we talk about hair extensions they can be made from two forms either its natural human hair or synthetic materials fused together. We recommend natural human hair extensions as they are easy to maintain and cause less damage though synthetic ones are more affordable.

Human hair extensions

Real hair, of course, is the hair extension type that will look the most ideal and real’ but it also faces the problems that any real hair face like frizziness. They are made out of real, human hair from top to bottom, collected from a donor. It is of the highest quality and runs upwards of several hundred dollars per bunch, this allows for almost no tangling and ensures that the extensions remain smooth and silky throughout their lifetime. Here are a few natural hair extensions for you to shop from.

1. K'ryssma Clip-in Hair Extensions

Instead of improperly coating hair in silicone, K'ryssma makes sure the hair is soft and healthy by minimizing the chemical process. Its hand-made double waft is comfortable and breathable. They're smooth and silky and have beautiful movement, they don't tangle like low-per cent or non-Remy hair, however human it may be. They camouflage in with your hair seamlessly and the lack of a bulky tape is comfortable to wear. They are so easy to use and add length and fullness to your hair.

Price: $84.99

Buy Now

2. Rose Bud Clip-in Hair Extension

Whether it's curly, wavy or straight, depending on your mood of the day, change your hair game with these fabulous hair extensions. It can be cut, washed and dried like your own hair, perfect for adding thickness and fullness. For lengthening, get a longer size, and change your look in seconds. These clip-on hair extensions use invisible snap clips to ensure easy use, which means you can put them in and take them out in a hurry by yourself.

Price: $19.49

Buy Now

3. Atbering PU Clip-in Hair Extension

Compared with the traditional lace weft clip, this PU clip in hair is more invisible, comfortable, natural, and light. Its invisible silicone base won't fall off and can completely preserve the complete cuticle and protect the head from damage. Atbering hair extensions come with a 30-day full-money-back assurance. These extensions are easy to wear, easy to clean and have a nice mix of colors.

Price: $140.99

Buy Now

4. Goo Goo Clip-in Hair Extensions

If your hair is on the finer side and you’re worried about clips looking bulky, these flat silicone clips will ensure an undetectable finish. These 100 percent remy human hair extensions can be dyed to match your color and can also be styled in different ways. The metal clips are well sewn into each weft firmly, soft and comfortable and won't cause any irritation. Because they’re small, they can be used where needed, ensuring a seamless finish.

Price: $94.99

Buy Now

5. Dark Brown Clip-in Human Hair Extension

While not as voluminous as other options, they still look and feel beautiful while adding fullness and length to your style. The deep brown shade and beautiful soft curls will add oomph to your look and make you feel more confident. As they say, you look good, you feel good and this hair extension can definitely help in that. If you often curl it, we recommend that you buy a size longer than your hair. These are very comfortable and can be worn all day long.

Price: $97.99

Buy Now

6. Balayage Mixed Bleach Blonde Hair Extension

Here’s Brazilian virgin human hair that is soft and smooth when you touch it and you need not worry about tangling or shedding. Separate a straight thin section of hair with your finger or a comb at the nape of your neck and clip the rest of your hair away by using a hair clip. Brush your hair and check in the mirror to make sure that all the wefts are hidden, especially in the back, adjust if necessary, and show off your brand new long, voluminous hair!

Price: $57.99

Buy Now

7. Remy Hair Extensions Blonde with Brown Balayage

These are blonde with brown balayage clip-ins that are made from super soft remy hair. The gorgeous silky smooth color combo will blend in with your natural hair and look great for all occasions. It won't fall off and will firmly be clipped on to your hair. The hair lasts at least 3-6 months if you maintain it carefully. These extensions are far superior in texture and thickness, great for costume parties, dates, weddings or for everyday use. Keep in mind they’re single-drawn, so if you have thick hair you might need two sets.

Price: $30.99

Buy Now

8. Hetto Blonde Clip-in Hair Extensions

Blond hair has a whole vibe! It's sensuous, smart and even intimidating to a certain level. These saloon-like soft hair shafts can be clipped-in onto your hair and will give your hair a natural bounce and length. The length and weight of the hair can be customized according to your needs. Your hair should look as good if not better than when you put them in; that’s when you know your hair is being protected.

Price: $67.49

Buy Now

9. 16Inch Dark Brown Hair Extensions

These silky smooth hair is straight and healthy and can be easily worn. The invisible clips will provide the needed support to keep them firm and strong. Just part different sections of your hair and clip on these extensions. After installation, comb your hair neatly and watch your new voluminous and lengthy hair look. Being natural hair you can also curl, crimp or style it up in different ways. If you want a Kim Kardashian level of length, look no further than these classic clip-in hair extensions.

Price: $49.49

Buy Now

Synthetic Hair Extensions

This type of extensions is made out of various synthetic, blended fibers, and contains no human hair. These fibers are usually very fine, plastic fibers that are manufactured to imitate real human hair. The quality of synthetic fibers can vary, but they are generally stiff and move differently from human hair, so they don’t blend as well with your natural hair. They sometimes have a wiry or coarse feel to the touch. Synthetic hair is much cheaper but won't blend or style the way human hair does. Let's look at some synthetic clip-in hair extensions to shop.

10. StrRid Clip-in Hair Extension

These heat resistant synthetic fibers are soft and smooth. This clip hair extension is fluffy and realistic, easy to comb and not easy to knot. But it's normal for all synthetic wigs to shed slightly, especially the first time they are worn. To maintain them,, soak the hair in warm water with a moderate amount of shampoo for 5 minutes. Please do not blow with a hairdryer, and don't wear it when sleeping or swimming.

Price: $14.99

Buy Now

11. 4PCS Thick Hair Extensions Clips

These hair extension clips feature wavy hair and are so easy to apply that almost anyone can put them in without external help. Even if you’ve never worn extensions, you will be able to add length and color to your hair in a few, simple steps. It's made with heat resistant synthetic fiber but looks completely natural like real, A must buy for anyone who loves to try out a different updo every day.

Price: $21.99

Buy Now

12. Black Brown Synthetic Hair Extensions

Synthetic hair will tangle more easily than your real hair due to the synthetic fiber being more likely affected by static, dust and moisture in the air. Regardless of it, the hair can be easily straightened. With a matte feel, it looks real and you can restyle it with scissors or curling iron. If the hair fiber gets tangled, simply use a little bit of laundry detergent and water to soak and wash it off thoroughly to get back to its original form.

Price: $21.99

Buy Now

13. Gx Beauty Clip in Hair Extensions

Looking for something more intense and edgy? Here's exactly what you want! This long curly clip-in hair extension will make you look more pretty and womanly. It’s a dark black hue and will give your hair a healthy and voluminous look instantly. Getting ready for a date or wedding party? Why stress about growing your hair long when you can simply buy this gorgeous mane and stick it on to your hair!

Price: $11.99

Buy Now

14. Curly Clip In Hair Extensions

Extreme curls are all things love! It's hard to maintain natural hair with texture. Specific curly hair products and formulations are required to ace it. These curly hair extensions are super light and look real-like. The construction of the clips on the hair is sturdy and it’ll make you feel so confident. This would serve best for a bun, ponytail, or felons but not to be used as a standalone.

Price: $18.99

Buy Now

15. Straight Ponytail Extension

This ponytail extension is a must-have for every woman out there who is looking for a better way to make their hair look thick and strong. You can easily wear them and it gives a voluminous dense-hair look that you’ll absolutely love. It’s synthetic and will eventually fray or frizz, so it’s important to accept you will need to replace this ponytail every so often, but at this price that should be expected.

Price: $12.79

Buy Now

Hope this article helped you understand about different types of hair extensions and help you grab your favorite clip-in hair extensions. Hair extensions, like your natural hair, need due care. So don't forget to wash them and keep it clean. Comb them often to keep it tangle-free. This way you can make use of it for a longer time period. While choosing for your extension also remember that The hair extensions are pre-made with particular color hair or fibers. You need to find a color that suits your natural hair the best.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

4 Different types of heels for women

Amazon sale: 7 exquisite home decor items

15 Sunglasses for women

15 Sunglasses for men

Amazon Sale: 7 Summer weddings essentials

7 Best dermaplaning tools

15 Fashion accessories for men

7 Foundation sticks

16 Necklaces for women

15 Best laptop backpacks

Also Read: Amazon Sale: Top 7 coolers that you must invest in this summer