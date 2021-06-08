Coconut Milk DIY remedies: The holy grail for undernourished hair and an itchy scalp

Never underestimate the power of Coconut care for your hair. Let’s reflect on the benefits of coconut milk beyond culinary advantages.

If you have your roots in the coastal regions just like mine, you will know Coconuts are a favourite. We all know that this ancient fruit offers an array of benefits that can improve one's overall health, from playing as a hero in vegetable stews to being the go-to for a relaxing head massage. A powerhouse of vitamins and Lauric acid, it is often touted as a natural moisturising and hair-strengthening agent. For the hair that is prone to dryness, it’s a saviour that can soften, nourish from deep-within and pamper one’s hair to the core.

Apart from using it as a hair oil, one of the basic ways to incorporate it into your hair care regimen is to extract the milk by shredding the coconut. A weekly hair soak can provide more than just TLC. Here are my favourite hair masks that are quick to make and coddle your hair with all things love.

Hair conditioner

Ingredients:

4 tbsp coconut milk

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp olive oil

Procedure:

1. Make coconut milk with water. Keep it natural and unsweetened.

2. Blend all the ingredients in a bowl and tweak the quantity of coconut milk as per your hair length.

3. Apply the mixture onto your scalp and hair.

4. Leave it for 30 minutes.

5. Wash it off with lukewarm water and a mild shampoo.

Anti-dandruff mask

Ingredients:

4 tbsp coconut milk

2 tbsp neem paste

Procedure:

1. Combine the above-mentioned ingredients and give it a mix.

2. Slather the paste onto your scalp and let it sit for 30 minutes.

3. Cleanse it off with lukewarm water and shampoo your hair post the wash.

Anti-hair fall mask

Ingredients:

4 tbsp coconut milk

1 tbsp onion juice

1 tbsp fenugreek powder

Procedure:

1. Stir all the ingredients together.

2. Massage and work the mixture from roots to tips.

3. Keep it for 30 minutes and wash it with tepid water.

4. Follow it up with a shampoo and conditioner.

Have you ever used coconut milk-infused beauty products? Let us know in the comments below.

