Coconut Milk: The nourishing and soothing goodness for dry & sunburnt skin

The road to healthy and glowing skin needn't always look like the longest route with no endpoint. Summer has been singing the formula of leaving your skin bare definitely not without SPF but how would your skin be in its commendable behaviour without feeding it well?

When we say 'feed', no your french fries won't do the cut, it's something as fresh as pure and naturally available that will remind you of the tropics? It offers nothing faux but absolute wholesomeness from its kernel to milk. May we let the humble coconut enter this conversation? Here's how to simply get the best of coconut milk to help your skin at all times.

It's a natural moisturiser of sorts, thanks to fatty acids. If your skin is in its super dry phase, you can take a few drops of coconut milk and apply it to cleansed skin. Massage well and wash it off after a couple of minutes. Do your hands look dry? You know what to use now to get a baby soft texture. Or indulge in a coconut milk bath twice a week, you can add an aromatic bath salt too for an enriching and calming experience.

Use it as a cleanser or a scrub. Loaded with vitamin C, this milk can help to clear your skin up from clogged pores and allow it to breathe free. This also imparts a natural glow. Take 2 tablespoons coconut milk, 1/2 tablespoon aloe vera gel, and 1 vitamin E capsule, blend it all and gently use your hands to run this paste on your skin and wash it off. You can also add 1/2 tablespoon grounded oats to curate a face scrub.

Known to keep a close watch on premature signs of ageing, coconut milk entails vitamin C and E, these prevent the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots, and loss of elasticity.

Is sunburn spotting a regular now? With anti-inflammatory properties as its key power, coconut milk can soothe redness and improve your skin's texture.

Do you use coconut milk? Share some of your go-to skincare hacks with us in the comments below.

