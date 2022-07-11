Coconut oil for hair growth: Ways to use coconut oil for your tresses

Coconut oil for hair is a boon for everyone; it is loaded with vitamins and fatty acids that make it one of the best remedies for hair growth.

There are a plethora of benefits of pure coconut oil for hair, and that is the reason why it is widely used to solve common hair problems such as dandruff, frizzy hair, itchy scalp, hair loss, premature greying of hair, and so on. Let us understand everything about the uses of coconut oil for hair in this article.

Top 12 benefits of coconut oil for hair

1. It promotes hair growth

Coconut oil is filled with fatty acids and vitamins that make hair grow faster.

It is a dream of many people to get shiny, voluminous hair, however, exposure to pollutants, weather, and hair styling products wreak havoc on our hair, making them dry and brittle.

Applying coconut oil to hair regularly keeps the scalp moisturized and nourished to prevent breakage. Additionally, it also protects our hair from the harsh environment, thereby making them stronger and healthier.

2. It effectively treats split ends

Do you hate going to a salon to get a haircut? When your hair grows, with time, they become dry, and its ends start to break leading to "split ends." With coconut oil, you won't need to get a haircut too often to treat split ends as it absorbs into hair strands perfectly, thereby preventing hair breakage and split ends.

According to a study, coconut oil also helps retain the protein in hair, thereby promoting hair growth and preventing split ends.

You can use coconut oil as a conditioner or a hair mask to effectively reduce the occurrence of split ends.

3. Coconut oil helps prevent/treat fungal infections

A healthy scalp means healthy hair, so it is important to keep fungal infections at bay to keep your tresses looking gorgeous.

According to research, coconut oil is an effective home remedy to get rid of dandruff, and other scalp fungal infections.

You simply need to massage coconut oil in your hair and see it do wonders.

4. It makes hair cuticle stronger

Coconut oil is a perfect remedy for hair growth and thickness as it has healing properties that soften, hydrate, and strengthen hair.

It also keeps your hair protected from environmental damage, which in turn, makes hair cuticles stronger.

5. It protects hair from heat damage

If you want to keep styling your hair without causing damage to them, it is important to use coconut oil. Simply, massage a small amount of coconut oil on your hair before you style them to protect hair from heat.

6. Coconut oil protects hair & scalp from sun damage

UV rays possess a great threat to both skin and hair health, which is why it is important to use coconut oil as a UV-ray protector.

With a natural SPF concentration, coconut oil makes for a great natural UV protector for hair.

So, it is always great to put some coconut oil in your hair before you step out in the sun.

7. Say goodbye to Frizzy hair with coconut oil

People with dry, frizzy hair always dread the thought of going out without a conditioner - but why so? It is because frizzy hair is hard to tame and can make anyone look dull.

Coconut oil has smoothening properties that tame frizzy hair and helps you get softer, shinier hair.

8. Coconut oil helps fight dandruff

There are many reasons why dandruff occurs in the first place, but mainly it happens due to the overgrowth of yeast or fungus on the scalp.

The potent anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties of coconut oil help fight dandruff, itchy and dry scalp effectively and also keep hair moisturized.

9. It is a wonderful hair fall treatment

For people with thinning hair, coconut oil is a gift as it penetrates deeper into hair to keep the scalp nourished and prevent hair breakage.

Moreover, coconut oil for hair loss works miraculously as it gets rid of dirt and impurities from the scalp, thereby treating thinning of hair and making hair grow.

10. It keeps the scalp hydrated

It is imperative to keep the scalp hydrated to promote hair growth and prevent hair loss.

Massaging coconut oil into hair provides proper nourishment and keeps the scalp hydrated, which in turn prevents hair breakage.

11. Coconut oil adds shine to hair

Pure coconut oil has moisturizing properties and it also helps retain the protein loss in the scalp, which in turn, adds shine and luster to hair. It can be used as a hair oil, conditioner, or leave-in serum to get shiny and soft hair.

12. It acts as an efficient lice treatment

Lice can be both embarrassing and irritating for anyone, coconut oil contains lauric acid that might be beneficial in killing lice. Mix coconut oil with a few neem and holy basil leaves powder and apply this as a hair mask to get rid of lice.

These were the top 12 benefits of coconut oil for hair, make sure you add coconut oil to your hair care regimen to get healthier and stronger hair.

Now another question arises - how to use coconut oil for hair growth and thickness?

Here are some great hair care recipes with coconut oil that will make you say Wow!

Top 10 Coconut oil hair masks

1. Aloe vera and coconut oil hair mask

Take two tablespoons of fresh aloe vera gel (you can also use store-bought aloe vera gel, but make sure it is devoid of harsh chemicals and artificial colors & fragrance), and mix it with one tablespoon of virgin coconut oil.

If your coconut oil is solid, you can melt it to bring it to room temperature - simply mix both the ingredients together to make a smooth paste and apply this aloe vera and coconut oil hair mask to your hair. Wear a shower cap to protect your hair and wait for about half an hour before rinsing your hair with water.

Aloe vera for hair growth is a wonderful remedy as it has anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties that keep the scalp healthy. In addition, aloe vera is laden with fatty acids, folic acid, and vitamins that keep the hair nourished and strong.

2. Castor oil and coconut oil

The combination of castor oil and coconut oil for hair works miraculously as both these oils have properties that make the scalp stronger.

Take two tablespoons each of castor oil and coconut oil, mix them in a bowl, and massage the combination of these wonderful hair oils on your scalp and hair.

Keep massaging gently with your fingertips for three to five minutes and wash it off after two hours.

Follow this hair loss treatment one to two times a week for at least four months to regrow hair.

Both castor oil and coconut oil have vitamins and fatty acids that stimulate hair growth and make hair voluminous.

3. Avocado and coconut oil hair mask

Avocados are a powerhouse of amino acids, minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants that keep the hair cuticle strong. Coconut oil, on the other hand, is known to tame curly hair and also keep the scalp nourished.

So, all in all, it is one of the best home remedies for hair growth.

Take a small-sized avocado and mash it to take out its pulp, then take about two tablespoons of pure coconut oil and mix the puree of avocado and oil together to form a smooth paste. Apply this paste to your hair evenly and cover your hair with a shower cap. Rinse your hair after 60 minutes using a mild shampoo.

You can try this hair care remedy two to three times a month for the best results.

4. Coconut oil and lemon for hair

Given the amount of pollution and dirt these days, it is really difficult to get rid of all the dust and grime and prevent buildup on the scalp. If you think regularly washing your hair with shampoo helps get rid of all the dust and makes your hair healthier - think twice because doing this will cause more harm than good.

Constant washing of hair strips away the natural hair oil and makes it look dull and lifeless.

But, this problem can be easily solved with coconut oil and lemon - simply mix a tablespoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice with about three tablespoons of coconut oil and apply this as a paste on your scalp.

Wear a shower cap to cover your head and keep it that way for about an hour before washing it off with shampoo.

You can try this remedy once or twice a week to get shiny and bouncy hair.

5. Banana and coconut oil to treat frizzy hair

Banana and coconut oil together work in an excellent way to moisturize the hair, thereby taming frizzy hair.

This hair mask also makes hair softer and shinier.

For this hair care recipe, you just need to ripe a banana and mix a tablespoon of extra virgin coconut oil in it to make a smooth paste.

Apply this banana coconut oil hair mask to every section of your hair, and let it sit for 30 to 40 minutes. Then, rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

You can try this remedy two to four times a month.

6. Coconut oil and argan oil for hair

Argan oil is catching popularity all over the world, owing to its amazing hair care benefits. Argan oil is loaded with antioxidants and vitamins that nourish the hair and keep the scalp healthy.

For this hair mask recipe, you need to heat both the oils a bit, mix two tablespoons of pure coconut oil with two tablespoons of argan oil and massage this into your scalp. Let it sit for about 35 minutes and then rinse your hair with water and a mild shampoo.

You can try this hot oil hair care treatment three to four times a month.

7. Coconut oil and olive oil for hair

When it comes to the best remedies for hair growth, there is no way we can miss olive oil.

Both olive oil and coconut oil give natural luster to hair and make hair stronger.

Take two tablespoons of heated extra virgin coconut oil, two tablespoons of pure olive oil, and one to two drops of vitamin E oil, and mix all the ingredients together in a bowl. Apply this mixture to your hair, from root to tip, and keep it overnight. Wash it off with a mild shampoo, devoid of harsh chemicals in the morning.

8. Coconut oil and curry leaves for hair

Thanks to the goodness of curry leaves, it effectively prevents premature greying of hair, thinning of hair, and dandruff problems.

Take a handful of curry leaves and grind them to powder form. Take two to three tablespoons of coconut oil and warm it. When it is slightly heated, turn off the heat and add curry leaves powder to it. Stir it properly and let it sit for about 15 minutes.

Massage it into your scalp and allow it to sit for 1 to 2 hours. Wash the mixture off gently using a mild shampoo.

You can try this remedy once a week to solve all your hair woes.

9. Coconut oil and henna for premature greying of hair

If you are fed up with grey hair, then there is a perfect solution for you - coconut oil and henna hair mask.

Take three to four tablespoons of extra virgin coconut oil and heat it slightly. Turn off the heat and then mix coconut oil with a tablespoon of henna powder, stir well and apply this hark mask properly.

Rinse it off after one hour with a mild shampoo.

Repeat this once every week to get shiny, black hair.

10. Neem leaves, fenugreek, and coconut oil for hair

Fenugreek powder prevents thinning of hair, neem leaves fight fungal infections, and coconut oil adds shine to hair. In a nutshell, this is a perfect hair mask for all - all you need to do is mix three tablespoons of coconut oil with a tablespoon of fenugreek powder and neem leaves powder. Stir the ingredients together in a bowl and apply the hair mask on your hair, working from the root to the tip.

Wash it off after an hour and follow this amazing hair fall remedy once a week to get the best results.

Coconut oil has many uses – it is used for skin, hair, as well as cooking. So, incorporate coconut in your hair care regimen as well as your fitness regimen to stay healthy and happy. Remember – happy hair means happy you!