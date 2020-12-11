Coffee for beauty: 5 PHENOMENAL beauty benefits of Coffee on skin and hair 

While consuming too much caffeine isn't advised, the beverage, in the form of its fine grounds, does come with a number of beauty benefits!

Coffee is the one thing that wakes us up and gets us going every single day. It is an excellent source of antioxidants and nutrients. While consuming too much of it is not advisable and does keep one up till wee hours in the night, the fine ground does have its own set of beauty benefits. Here are the five ways in which coffee helps the skin and hair.

Skin exfoliation

One of the best use of coffee grounds on the skin is as an exfoliant. Since it doesn't dissolve in water like sugar or salt, it is perfect for scrubbing away that dust, grime and dead skin cells. Since coffee is acidic and acts as an antioxidant, it also boosts collagen levels and slows down the ageing of cells.

Reduces cellulite

When practised continuously, exfoliating skin with cellulite on it could reduce the appearance of it, according to a study. Mix the coffee grounds with water and scrub the area regularly, for best results.

Treats acne

Since it is filled with antioxidants, coffee makes for a wonderful acne-fighting face scrub. It helps in getting rid of the dead skin cells, excess oil and unclogs pores that are often the cause of acne. Scrubbing the face with coffee grounds helps in clearing the pores and dead skin cells while getting rid of bacteria on the skin's surface as well.

Colours hair

For that natural coffee-coloured hair, nothing gives the colour better than coffee itself! All you need to do is brew a few cups of coffee and drench your hair in this. Let it remain on your hair for around 3 hours or so before washing off. This gives a natural, coffee brown sheen to the hair.

Restores pH levels in hair

Rinsing hair with cold brew helps reducing the frizz and dullness in hair. Coffee grounds also make for an excellent scalp exfoliant and leave it clean and fresh.

