Coffee Queen: 3 DIY ways to use coffee powder in your skincare routine to get glowing skin

If you love coffee just like us, you’ll be a fan of these DIY home remedies and as an added bonus, you’ll get glowing skin of your dreams!

Coffee is something we absolutely cannot live without and we’re slowly letting our love for the little brown seed to seep into our skincare regime. For the unversed, coffee is one of the best ingredients to use in your skincare routine as the caffeine present helps in bring the blood to your skin and making it glow. It also helps in getting rid of signs of ageing like wrinkles and gets rid of all the dirt and grime present in the pores. I think these are enough reasons to incorporate coffee in your skincare routine and we’re here to help you do just that!

Exfoliating Scrub

Exfoliating gets rid of all the dead skin cells, excess oil and dirt present in the pores. Using coffee will help you get rid of all that while also leaving the skin glowing and healthy.

You will need to:

1. Mix one teaspoon of coffee powder with 1 tablespoon of sugar and 3-5 drops of coconut oil.

2. Mix it until the sugar melts to a fluid consistency. You still want the crumbs to be present.

3. Gently massage the skin in circular motions for about 10 minutes.

4. Rinse it off with cold water and pat dry.

Hydrating Mask

Just like your morning dose of coffee wakes you up, a coffee mask will help you de-puff the face. It also tightens the skin while the caffeine brings back the lost glow.

You will need to:

1. Mix one teaspoon of coffee with one teaspoon of coconut oil and half a teaspoon of cinnamon powder in a smooth paste.

2. Apply the mixture on your skin and let it rest for about 15 minutes.

3. Before washing it off, gently massage the skin with your knuckles to tighten and shape your face.

4. Wash it off with cold water and pat dry.

Eye-mask for dark circles

Like we just mentioned, you need coffee to wake your face up and if you are prone to dark circles and puffy eyes, this mask is the answer for you.

All you need to do:

1. Mix half a teaspoon of honey and coffee powder in a bowl.

2. Now add a few drops of vitamin E oil to the mixture.

3. Apply it under your eye for about 20 minutes and rinse it off with cold water.

4. Make sure you do not tug on your skin while applying the mask or rinsing it.

