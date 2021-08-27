Collagen in skincare: Here is everything you need to know about the latest beauty buzzword

Beauty and skincare trends keep changing and bringing out the best in us. Certain essentials remain the classics, but even they are liable to constant improvement in terms of ingredients used and their application process. How effective your skincare is depends on a lot of factors, and your skin keeps changing too - which is why you should be receptive to these new trends! The latest buzzword in the industry has been collagen - we hear it everywhere, from social media to big beauty giants! What exactly is its connection to beauty and wellness?

What is collagen?

Collagen is simply a protein that constitutes about one-third of your body’s entire protein composition. It is the building block of your skin, bones, muscles and ligaments that provides them structural strength and keeps your skin looking supple. At a younger age, collagen production surpasses its breakdown, but over time, that process is reversed.

After the age of 30, collagen production tends to slow down, which leads to early signs of aging. Although a natural process, it tends to occur prematurely, given that most of us lead stressful lifestyles, which may include imbalanced diets, exposure to pollution and UV rays, smoking, alcohol, among many other physical triggers. But there is no need for alarm!

How does the magic happen?

To keep your collagen production levels high for as long as possible naturally, you must maintain a healthy diet. You need to have the right amount of essential amino acids and nutrients in your diet, as per your body’s requirement as these are the building blocks of collagen proteins. After a certain age, collagen will have to be provided externally and regularly. This would not be a foolproof way to avoid aging as that is unavoidable, but you will be able to maintain basic levels of hydration, elasticity and delay early and heavy signs of aging.

How do I get my collagen?

It’s actually been made simpler in today’s times! There are a variety of collagen supplements derived from poultry, bovine or even plant-based sources that you can intake to support your body’s inherent collagen production. There are also various skincare brands that are increasingly infusing ingredients that are proven to boost collagen production and give faster, extrinsic results. Here are some essentials you must check out -

1. OZiva Plant-based Collagen Builder

This is a plant-based collagen building powder supplement that is gluten-free and boasts of properties that aid anti-aging, skin repair and regeneration. It consists of Vitamin C, biotin, silica and bamboo shoots and 10 pro-collagen superfood extracts for effective and fast results!

2. Simply Herbal Collagen Supplement Tablets - 60 Capsules

These tablets are a convenient alternative to the hassles of supplement powders, as these are absorbed faster by the body. Its plant-based essential vitamins and amino acids promote collagen and keratin production,ensuring healthy hair, nails as well as supple skin!

3. Skins Collagen Voluminous Serum - Beige

Serums are known to be capable of penetrating deep layers of our skin due to their fine texture. This is why collagen volumizing ingredients in this lightly tinted product will reach and fix the root of the problem. It will also deeply nourish and hydrate mature skin that tends to dry up faster!

4. Skins Collagen Voluming Cream - Multicolour

After you use the previous serum by the same brand, it is essential to lock in the moisture and hydration that the serum provides to your skin. This can be done effectively by using this cream-based formula by the same brand which provides an additional barrier between your skin and environmental irritants, with an added benefit of collagen volumising!

5. Bare Body essentials Collagen Face Serum

This is a power-packed face serum with potent ingredients like collagen, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid among other 100 percent vegetarian extracts! These work together to fight against the skin’s decreasing elasticity and its natural ability to keep itself hydrated, hence preventing early signs of aging by penetrating deep into the skin.

6. Minimalist Anti-aging Night Cream and Collagen Booster Serum Combo

Minimalist is one skincare brand that makes some of the most potent and efficient skincare essentials in the market. This power duo for instance has everything you would need to fight early signs of aging and maintain soft, and smooth skin easily! These contain collagen boosting granactive retinoids and essential peptides to improve skin elasticity, provide hydration and visibly repair overnight!

