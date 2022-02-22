Combat dry skin with THESE face mist under Rs 500 from Amazon

Dry skin is quite common during this transitional season. Heat, hot showers, arid climates, and harsh soaps can all trigger dry skin. While it's not a severe problem to be concerned about, dry skin can also infuriate other conditions that can cause skin irritation, inflammations and itchiness. Face mist and toners can easily keep a check of your skin’s moisture level and keep your skin hydrated. They are easy to use and also give you the desired result.

Here are 7 face mist to combat dry skin:

1. Plum Grape Nutri-Plenish Face Mist

This face mist from Plum has the benefits of grape seed which not only helps in fighting dryness and dullness but is also an antioxidant that keeps your dry skin clear and nourished. Face mist is an instant boost of freshness that you can use anywhere, anytime. Spray on this Plum grape seed and sea buckthorn face mist to hydrate, nourish, set your makeup, or simply refresh and wake up your skin.

Price: Rs 288

2. Khadi Essentials Pure Rose Face Mist

Ayurvedic formulations are trusted for their quality and certified results. This pristine facial elixir leaves the skin with an irresistible radiance and strikingly youthful glow. You can use it before sleep as it blends beautifully into your nighttime regime. It also clears the dirt, impurities and toxins from the skin.

Price: Rs 499

3. Good Vibes Hydrating Face Mist

With the fragrance of fresh jasmine, this hydrating face mist will wake your skin with its cooling effect. As we tend to spend a lot of time in front of digital screens, the blue light from the screen can damage our skin cells and make us look more aged. This face mist can act as a shield and give our skin a healthy glow.

Price: Rs 145

4. Tea Tree Face Mist

Apart from combating dry skin, the tea tree has the benefits of curing acne marks and blemishes and also helps with itchiness and inflammation, moisturising the skin and promoting glowing skin. This face mist gives instant relief to your skin from the heat, pollution and dust.

Price: Rs 349

5. Bella Vita Organic Face Mist

Made from natural rose water, basil, cucumber and aloe vera, this organic face mist cum toner can help you deal with concerns like open pores, wrinkles, fine lines, loosening of the skin. It also helps maintain the pH balance of your skin and helps your skin glow and stay clear.

Price: Rs 210

6. WOW Skin Mist Toner

Infused with the goodness of lavender and rose, this face toner has a soothing seductive floral fragrance that busts stress, lifts up your mood. It has no sulphates and no parabens and thereby promises healthy, nourished and moisturised skin. Your skin will no longer look dull or thirsty with this hydrating toner.

Price: Rs 324

7. Matra Vitamin C Face Mist

This product is rich in antioxidants and astringent properties that work to shrink pores and purify the skin. It adds to the initial cleansing by wiping away makeup and impurities and also tones the skin. It will instantly hydrate and refresh your skin.

Price: Rs 311

