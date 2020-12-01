Common MYTHS about skin care in winter that you need to stop believing in immediately 

Come winter and it is not just our fashion choices that change. Our skincare routine too sees quite a lot of changes to help adapt to the new climate. Here are some popular myths debunked about skincare in winter.

Cold temperatures and harsh winds are tough to deal with. This is when we bring out our sweaters, thermals and more comfortable clothes to keep as warm as possible. But winters are a time when not only our wardrobes require some changes, but our routines do too, to take control and manage the change in weather. Here are some common myths about winter and skincare, that you ought not to believe!

MYTH: Thick creams are more hydrating in winter

This myth seems to be the most common of all, with people switching moisturisers and hydrants for thicker creams. The truth of the matter is that just because the cream is more concentrated, doesn't mean it is better in hydrating. Instead of piling up on cream, it would be better to layer a simple serum on the skin before topping it off with moisturiser for the best hydration.

MYTH: Cold air gives the skin a glow

What we consider "healthy glow" often means bust capillaries. Harsh winds on the skin often cause the capillaries to burst, leaving a permanent redness on the skin. It is always better to protect your face with a scarf when heading out into the cold, to protect your skin rather than leave it exposed.

MYTH: Longer showers moistiruse the skin

Yet another myth that is commonly believed in winters, we think this was made up only because people can't get enough of hot showers. No, the steam does not add hydration to the skin but instead sucks it out. During winters, as tempting as it is, it is best to keep scalding hot water showers to a minimum.

MYTH: Oily skin doesn't need to be moisturised in winters

Winter or summer, every kind of skin type needs moisturiser on it which protects it from damaging elements including pollution, free radicals, etc. While it is not recommended that those with oily skin use a thick moisturiser, a simple gel-type moisturiser or cold cream should do the trick for oily skin in winters.

