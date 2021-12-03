Complete guide to facial tools: 5 Facial tools for every skin type

Facial tools go beyond being a workout for your skin. The skin benefits from a massage in order to strengthen and tone. Designed to stimulate blood flow, encourage lymphatic drainage, drain toxins and sculpt facial muscles, using a facial tool over serums, oils or masks will help push and penetrate skincare ingredients further into the skin.

Ice Roller - For skin prone to inflammation

Take an ice roller straight out of the freezer and start to go over your skin, always in an upward and outward direction, for 10-15 minutes. This activity instantly calms any unwanted puffiness, massages your skin and preps your skin for makeup before you even start to use your primer.

Price: Rs.3200

Gua Sha - To sculpt the skin

Gua Sha stone is shaped in accordance with the facial muscles such that it perfectly fits the zygomatic (cheek muscles) and jawline. A regular gua sha massage helps in toning the fat under skin and lifting the facial muscles for a chiselled look. The shape of the tool makes it easy to use and understand exactly where it’s meant to be placed on your skin.

Price: Rs.599

Rose Quartz Roller - To improve lymphatic drainage

Rose quartz roller helps for lymphatic drainage of the skin, reduce puffiness and also help increase blood circulation to the face. Rose Quartz is for those looking for additional hydration aged between 20 to 35.

Price: Rs.990

24K Gold Sculpting Bar - For dull skin

These bars are packed with a solid punch when it comes to massaging your skin. They’re coated with a 24K gold layer and the bar vibrates as it moves over your skin, simulating the feeling of a therapist actually using their fingers on your face. It’s the perfect antidote to dull, tired skin that needs to be revived and lifted.

Price: Rs.699

Kansa Wand - Acne Prone Skin

Rooted in Ayurveda, the kansa wand is possibly one of the first ever facial massage tools to exist. It has a round copper cap wherein the metal works to visibly soften fine lines and wrinkles, de-puff your eye area, detoxify your skin and lift and firm your face on the whole. Copper is alkaline in nature and is said to help balance your skin, whether you’re looking to reduce acne, excess oil, inflammation or sensitivity.

Price: Rs.2550

