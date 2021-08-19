A complete skincare routine and essential products for people with dry skin

Who doesn’t like soft, supple and radiant skin? To achieve that however is quite a task! There are many types of skin, but dry skin can be the toughest to deal with. It often comes with itchy and rough texture, uncomfortable tightness, dullness and flakiness which can be pretty annoying and even painful! Dry skin is also much more prone to early signs of aging. No need to lose hope though - all it needs is a little extra care!

An important thing to note is that having dry skin does not mean you have a condition to treat - it’s your natural skin type, and is more common than you think. It simply means that your skin has lower amounts of sebum, which gives it a scaly appearance. Unlike ‘dehydration’, a term that is commonly yet wrongly used interchangeably with ‘dry’ when talking about skin, water (or lack thereof) is not the cause of your dry skin. Although, you must stay hydrated to prevent it from drying out further! Now, the question that arises...

Do you have dry skin?

The simplest way to be absolutely sure about it is to conduct a blotting test! Gently cleanse your face with your regular face wash, pat dry and wait for about 30 minutes. Then, press a strip of blotting paper to various areas of your face and hold it up against a source of light to observe the oil markings. If nearly no marks can be seen, even from your T zone, and it feels stretchy and uncomfortable when you smile now, you have dry skin.

Now that you know for sure, you should also note that you cannot change your skin type - and you don’t even need to! All you need is to cultivate a good skincare routine and use the right products. Here is a complete, step-by-step guided skincare routine for healthy, balanced and supple skin!

1. Hydrating cleanser

The first step is always to start on a clean note. You should look for gentle cleansers with hydrating ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E. You should try out this cleanser by CeraVe that hydrates and restores the skin while gently cleansing it.

CeraVe Hydrating Face Wash

2. Chemical exfoliant

As daunting as it sounds, chemical exfoliants once a week are actually better and recommended if you have dry skin. Exfoliation is a crucial step in your skincare routine to get rid of the dead skin cells on the surface, and doing so using a scrub can be too abrasive. Dry skin is already vulnerable, and you do not need the irritation aggravating. Look out for formulas with AHAs as they exfoliate gently, without stripping the skin of essential oils, like this one -

Minimalist AHA 25% Peeling Facial Exfoliant

3. Rejuvenating toner

Since toners are known to tighten pores and regulate sebum production, you may be of the idea that your dry skin doesn’t need it. Quite the contrary, a good rejuvenating toner with hydrating antioxidants is a must to rebalance and soothe your skin before moving ahead with the routine. Look for tners such as this one that contains lactic acid and niacin that is customised for dull skin. It hydrates, moisturises, brightens and restores the pH balance of your skin!

Skinkraft Brightening Toner

4. Hydration-boosting serum

Face serums have a complex amalgamation and high volume of active ingredients that boost moisture and hydration from deep within. This is why it is absolutely essential to layer your serum with other moisturising products to lock the hydration in and keep your skin feeling healthy and smooth for longer! Check out this one with hydrating hyaluronic acid -

Minimalist 2% Hyaluronic Acid Serum

5. Layering moisturising products

If you have dry skin, only a serum is hardly enough - you need richer products. You must apply lightweight and non-greasy moisturising products over it in thin layers to really keep the hydration locked in. Since the skin around the eyes is particularly vulnerable and drier than the rest of your face, apply an eye cream and then a moisturising lotion or cream. Look for ingredients like retinol, aloe, Vitamin E and hyaluronic acid.

Pilgrim Retinol Under Eye Cream

Plum Hello Aloe Day Moisturiser

6. Face oil

A good face oil that is non-greasy and leaves no residue behind is the secret to achieving supple skin for longer! If you have dry skin, you know the upcoming autumn and winter months are going to make it drier. This is when a face oil to seal in all your moisturising products will become absolutely necessary. Many of them may be comedogenic, so it's best if you use them with discretion and definitely only over other products.

Plum Grape Seed and Sea Buckthorn Face Oil Blend

7. Sunscreen

Cap your daytime skincare routine with a sunscreen that not only protects you from harsh UVa and UVb rays,but also contains nourishing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid or ceramides. Exposure to sun rays can further lead to your skin drying up, and lead to irritation or other skin issues, which is why you should never skip sunscreen, or products with SPF 20 or higher if you plan to wear makeup. If not, sunscreen should be your last step.

Skinkraft Dry Touch Sheer Sunblock - SPF 45 PA ++++

