A complete skincare routine and essential products for people with oily and acne prone skin

While a glossy sheen could be a gorgeous look for your nails and hair, it certainly is cumbersome to have to constantly deal with it on your face. Oily and excessively greasy skin can be a result of climate changes, hormonal changes, stress, unhealthy diets or even using wrong products, but is mostly a result of overactive sebaceous glands present in your skin. Although oily skin delays visible signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines, it can be nightmarish when acne breakouts, slickiness, enlarged pores and blackheads are a frequent occurrence!

An important thing to note is that having oily skin does not mean you have a condition to treat - it’s your natural skin type, and is more common than you think. It simply means that your skin has higher amounts of sebum, which gives it a slick appearance. All your skin needs is a little bit of extra love and care to keep it healthy and happy! Now, the question that arises…

Do you have oily skin?

The simplest way to be absolutely sure about it is to conduct a blotting test! Gently cleanse your face with your regular face wash, pat dry and wait for about 30 minutes. Then, press a strip of blotting paper to various areas of your face and hold it up against a source of light to observe the oil markings. If many, significantly large oil marks can be seen from all parts of your face, and it feels greasy to touch, you have oily skin.

Now that you know for sure, you should also note that you cannot change your skin type - and you don’t even need to! All you need is to cultivate a good skincare routine and use the right products. Here is a complete, step-by-step guided skincare routine for healthy, balanced and supple skin!

1. Gentle cleansing

You should start by thoroughly cleansing your face using a face wash or gentle cleanser to remove dirt and oil build-up from clogged pores. Look for mild, water-based products that contain powerful BHAs like salicylic acid. It reduces and regulates sebum secretion, helping you effectively combat acne. Here are some of the best ones -

Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash

₹ 284.00 – Buy Now.

Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser

₹ 450.00 – Buy Now.

2. Mild exfoliation

In addition to cleansing clogged pores, it is just as essential to mildly exfoliate at least twice a week. Dermatologists agree that exfoliating scrubs are ideal for people with oily skin since they help break up impurities and wash them away. Look for ingredients that are rough but not too abrasive on the skin like black sugar, are hydrating like aloe vera and honey, have antioxidant properties such as citrus extracts and can absorb excess oil such as charcoal. Have a look at these -

Lotus Herbals Berry Scrub - Strawberry and Aloe Vera

₹ 159.00 – Buy Now.

The Face Shop Smart Peeling Honey Black Sugar Scrub

₹ 799.00 – Buy Now.

3. Do not overlook a toner!

Toners are undoubtedly one of the most essential products for you if you struggle with taking care of oily skin. Not only does a toner prep your skin and ensure it absorbs the most it can of the products that follow, it also significantly shrinks and tightens the pores. This helps improve the texture of your skin and keep oiliness and acne at bay! We recommend -

Plum Green Tea Alcohol-free Toner

₹ 331.00 – Buy Now.

Re’equil Pore Refining Alcohol-free Toner

₹ 350.00 – Buy Now.

4. Moisture and hydration

A common misconception is that you don’t need a moisturiser if you have oily skin since it is believed that that will increase greasiness. This couldn’t be further away from the truth! If you do not supply your skin with adequate moisture and hydration, it will further aggravate the sebaceous glands into thinking the skin is dehydrated, and in turn producing more sebum than is necessary! Please do not skip this step and look for water- or gel-based formulas that are lightweight, non-comedogenic and contain hyaluronic acid, such as these -

Plum Green Tea Mattifying Moisturizer

₹ 390.10 – Buy Now.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel

₹ 999.00 – Buy Now.

Serums are optional, and we recommend only using them at night, and that too if you are trying to tackle specific skin conditions. Look for ones with salicylic acid, such as this one -

Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Face Serum

₹ 521.00 – Buy Now.

5. Sun protection

One of the most overlooked products of all time, sunscreen is more important than you think. Prolonged exposure to the sun’s harmful rays can severely dehydrate the skin, and aggravate sebum production among many other skin conditions. There are many sunscreens in the market that are super heavy and clog pores - steer clear of those, and look for lighter, non-comedogenic and mineral formulas such as these -

Re’equil Oxybenzone and OMC-free Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++

₹ 460.00 – Buy Now.

Lacto Calamine Sunshield Matte Look Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++

₹ 170.00 – Buy Now.

If you have oily skin, you should share your favourite skincare products with us in the comments below!

