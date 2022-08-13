Makeup basics 2022: How to choose the right concealer for your skin tone?

Just like your foundation shade, picking the right concealer shade is equally critical. In fact, in order to create the perfect makeup look, you need to have more understanding of tones and undertones than you might think. Although selecting the right concealer can be tricky, once you have found your shade it can simply work wonders to conceal about anything. If you think about it, your concealer has to be one of the most invaluable makeup products in your bag. When it comes to concealer, the beauty world offers a wide range. Right from color-correcting concealers and brightening concealers, to concealers that can cover up any blemishes or imperfections. Not just that, your concealer can be liquid, stick, or even cream-based. It is natural to wonder, how to choose the right concealer for your skin tone. If you are tired of trial and error and confused with terms like Tarte concealer, Nars concealer, or mac concealer, but want to pick just the right concealer this time, you are going to be glad you scrolled on.

In this article, we will learn about skin tone, undertone, and different types and uses of concealers to help you pick the right one. (Also, there is a bonus list of expert tips on how you can use your concealer beyond concealing.)

What is a concealer?

This powerful but underrated product is a game-changer. But, what exactly is a concealer? A concealer is not very different than a foundation. However, it is comparatively thicker which makes it ideal for hiding any dark circles, blemishes, and age spots. The right concealer effortlessly blends with your foundation to deliver a flawless complexion. The trick is to apply your foundation after you have applied the foundation to avoid any smudging.

The primary intent behind applying a concealer is to achieve flawless coverage by hiding the imperfections that your foundation couldn't cover. So, a general principle is always to pick your concealer shade according to your foundation shade. In fact, for the right kind of coverage experts recommend going for two different shades of concealer - One shade lighter and one shade deeper than the foundation. Below, find all you need to know about types of concealers and tips on how to effortlessly pick the right concealer that complements your skin tone. Before diving right into the world of concealers let us understand what is skin tone.

What is skin tone?

Are you tired of buying the most expensive concealers that work for your friends but make your dark circles look even worse? Chances are you don’t recognize your skin tone. So, to bid adieu to this concealer conundrum, let us understand what is skin tone. In very simple words, skin tone is nothing but the color of your skin. It usually depends on the melanin pigment content. Typically, anyone with pale skin has a fair skin tone while anybody with a beige or a wheatish complexion has a medium skin tone. Moreover, people with olive skin, are said to have a warm skin tone and caramel-colored skin typically is a tan skin tone. Similarly, a deeper melanin pigment suggests a dark skin tone. When it comes to concealer shopping, you need to understand a little more than your skin tone. Once you understand what is your skin tone, it is fairly easy to understand your undertone which is the key to buying the right concealer.

What is undertone?

The undertone is the color beneath the surface of your skin that impacts the overall hue of your complexion. Typically, there are three undertones identified as cool, warm, and neutral.

A warm undertone is usually associated with peachy, yellow, or golden hints in the complexion

A cool undertone is more around blue, pink, or rosy complexion.

A neutral undertone can be a blend of the two or none of them at all.

How to find your undertone?

Here are the top ways to help you find your undertone right away.

Vein color: It’s pretty simple actually, all you need to do is find out the color of your veins. The simplest way to do that is to examine your wrist under natural light. You will either find green, blue/purple-looking veins or veins that match your skin tone. Typically green looking veins suggest a warm undertone, blue or purple-looking veins indicate a cool undertone, and veins same as your skin color, suggest you have a neutral undertone.

White t-shirt: Another simple test to find out your undertone is the white t-shirt test. To do that same, all you need to do is hold a white shirt/ t-shirt or probably a white paper near your face. Now, if you find your skin appears yellowish, you have a warm skin tone. Similarly, a pink or rosy complexion suggests a cool undertone and if you find no change you probably have a neutral undertone.

Jewelry preference: Very similar to the white t-shirt test, the jewelry test can help you find out your undertone. If you have always felt your complexion is more suited for gold jewelry, you probably have a warm undertone. However, if you think silver or white-based jewelry better complements your complexion you have a cool undertone. If both look okay, you probably have a neutral undertone.

Natural hair color: You can also find out your undertone with your natural hair color. Blonde hair usually means you have a cool or neutral undertone. Darker hair usually indicates warm undertones.

How to pick the right concealer shade?

Once you know your skin tone and your undertones, all you need to do is pick a foundation one shade lighter than your skin tone. If you have the right foundation shade, picking the right concealer shade is a piece of cake. First of all, remember to effectively conceal your face imperfections, you must have multiple concealers typically two. One of the concealers has to be one shade lighter than your foundation and another has to be one shade darker. Another factor that strongly influences your concealer choice is the purpose of buying the concealer. Yes, the best concealer for dark circles is different than the best concealer for your mature skin. Let’s find out how.

For acne scars or redness:

The trick is to go for a shade that matches your foundation when picking the best concealer to cover your blemishes or acne scars. Also, it is recommended to go for two concealers, a green-based concealer first to effectively conceal the redness of the area followed by a concealer that’s a shade that matches your foundation.

For dark circles or hyperpigmentation:

If you need the best under eye concealer for your dark circles you’d actually have to pick a shade lighter than your foundation.

For highlighting and contouring:

If you like to use your concealer to highlight or contour, you’ll have to pick a concealer with a shade that’s darker than your foundation along with a lighter shade.

How to pick the right concealer formula?

There are many factors that affect what kind of concealer formula you should pick. Right from your skin type to your specific skin care concerns, everything affects that decision. Here are the major concealer formulas and why you should pick them.

Liquid concealer

Stick concealer

Cream concealer

Why pick a liquid concealer?

Suitable for all skin types: With a versatile formula liquid concealer is suitable for all skin types, whether it's normal, oily, or dry. That’s because it is least likely to clog pores.

Buildable: Liquid concealers have a sheer appearance but they are buildable which means you can get them to deliver a fuller or sheer coverage as per need.

Has multiple finishes: You can get your liquid concealer in a dewy, matte, or satin finish

Liquid concealer is the most suitable for: Dark circles and blemishes.

Why pick a stick concealer?

Most suitable for dry skin types: Usually available in satin finish a stick concealer can be hydrating which makes it suitable for dry skin.

Full coverage: It is full coverage that is perfect for concealing severe dark under-eye circles or even discoloration.

Stick concealer is the most suitable for: Spot/blemish concealing, dark circles, and discoloration

Why pick a cream concealer?

Suitable for all skin types: With a versatile formula cream concealer is suitable for all skin types, whether it's normal, oily, or dry. That’s because it is least likely to clog pores.

Medium-full coverage: If you want a concealer with huge coverage, you must go for cream concealers.

Masks discoloration: With a significantly thicker consistency, cream concealers are perfect to cover any discoloration.

Cream concealer is the most suitable for: Spot concealing and discoloration

How to apply concealer?

Once you have applied your foundation, your next step has to be the application of the concealer. The best way to blend your foundation and your concealer is using a makeup sponge. For more precise concealer application, you can also use a concealer brush. Another important thing to remember is concealers have a very thick consistency so, less is more. Do not overdo it. Once you have blended your foundation and your concealer cover it with a pressed powder to make it last longer.

9 Concealer tips along with interesting uses of your concealer

Here is all you need to know about how to use your concealer beyond concealing.

1. Natural light: Apply your concealer under natural light to avoid any mistakes.

2. Triangular application: For a flawless concealer application outline a triangle with the concealer and blend it with a sponge to create a lifted appearance.

3. Use your concealer as an eyeshadow primer: Your concealer can serve as an eyeshadow primer. This allows your eye shadow to last significantly longer.

4. Concealer for the body: Whether it's a tattoo on your arm or a pimple on your back, you can definitely use your concealer.

5. Line your lipstick: If you like wearing dark lipstick, you know it smudges. Your concealer can be your go-to product to conceal any bleeding outside your lips. Use a fine-tip brush for the best results.

6. Contour or highlighting: You will need a darker concealer as well as a lighter concealer to effectively highlight or contour your face. The precision lies in how well you blend it.

7. Use a tissue: If you find your concealer getting cakey, use a tissue to blot it away.

8. Eyebrows on fleek: You can even use your concealer to give yourself a blow lift almost instantly or you use a fine tip concealer to make them more precise.

9. The perfect winged liner: Another thing a concealer can help you with is by covering up any eyeliner mistake you make. You’re definitely lucky if you can draw that winged eyeliner in one go. But if you can’t you can definitely use your concealer to make it as pointed as you want.

When it comes to the uses, application, and preferences of the perfect concealer it is filled with endless possibilities. You can for cream, liquid, or even a stick-based concealer with any finish of your choice. However, to select just the right product it is important to understand your skin type, your skin tone along with your undertone. In fact, the selection of the right foundation also makes all the difference. Your concealer and foundation shades should complement each other. Once you know your skin, it is also important to understand, why you need a concealer. While picking the concealer might not look like the easiest task, once you have all the facts, it is worth all the hassle.