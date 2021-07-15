Concerned about cellulite? Here are preventive methods and treatments you should know

The small dimple-like uneven skin texture on your body is called cellulite. Here are 7 products to help you deal with it.

The dimpled flesh that gives your skin a cottage cheese-like appearance is called cellulite. It's mostly seen on thighs, hips, buttocks and abdomen. In severe cases it makes the skin look rumpled and bumpy and definitely takes a toll on your confidence and self-image. Though this condition is harmless and common among adults and really doesn't have any treatment you can still try out things to get rid of cellulite if you hate it. Cellulite is formed when fat cells accumulate and push up against the skin. Weight gain, pregnancy and inactive lifestyle make cellulite more prominent. Working out every day and drinking a lot of water can also help in treating them. Here are 7 products you need to get your cellulite to vanish.

Anti Cellulite Oil

With ingredients like harad, baheda, amla etc that are known to fight stubborn fat, this ayurvedic slimming oil helps to add glow to skin apart from helping in weight loss and fading cellulite.

Coffee Body Scrub

Exfoliating your body gives a subtle message and scrub away all the dead skin cells, blackheads, impurities, pollution and unwanted tan. Coffee polishes the skin, stimulates blood flow and reduces cellulite.

Fish Oil Supplements

Fish oil is a weapon against the most harmful and annoying skin conditions. Omega 3 fish oil helps nourish skin, fight acne and boost hair growth. It also improves skin elasticity and firmness thereby getting rid of cellulite gradually.

Body Brush

The wooden handle and coir brush make sure and hygienic it’s safe to use on your body. Exfoliating and scrubbing away residues and dead skin cells this brush helps in keeping your skin healthy and young always.

Anti Cellulite Potli

Massage at home with this potli with Udwarthanam powder and herbs like Triphala that are known to break down cellulite and increase the burning of accumulated fat.

Slimming Machine

Apart from Ayurvedic treatments and topical application of creams and oils, if you are still worried about cellulite, this mini hand-held slimming machine can help you take that dress off. It also helps reduce wrinkles, fine lines and stretch marks.

After all, it's just cellulite. Don't hate your body for it, just embrace it and work on helping yourself get fit and healthy.

