Conditioners for dry and frizzy hair that will make your hair soft and silky

Conditioner is usually the second step to hair washing. While shampoo is formulated specifically to clean off sweat, dead skin cells, and hair products, conditioner makes hair softer and easier to manage. It also protects hair shafts from damage. Dry, damaged hair can be static because it has a negative charge. Conditioning ingredients have a positive charge, so they cling to hair and make it less static. Here we have a list of the best conditioners for dry and frizzy hair.

Conditioners for dry and frizzy hair:

1. Coco Soul Conditioner

This conditioner is powered with 100 percent organic virgin coconut oil, hibiscus, lunuwila, and ayurvedic herbs. It penetrates 90 percent into hair strands and repairs damaged hair by reversing upto 50 percent of internal structural damage. Lauric Acid present in coconut oil binds the protein in hair and scalp, and helps protect both the roots and strands of hair from breakage. Hibiscus makes your hair beautifully soft while adding extra shine to it. Lunuwila is beneficial in checking dandruff, itchiness and formation of split ends and flakes.

Price: Rs.331

2. Just Herbs Ayurvedic Conditioner

This Ayurvedic conditioner smoothens and nourishes dull and damaged hair, it stimulates hair growth, fights hair thinning and hair fall, and adds elasticity, volume and body to brittle hair. It is enriched with Bhringraj that promotes hair growth and reduces dandruff, gotukola that increases blood circulation and strengthens hair roots, and vibhitaki that prevents premature greying.

Price: Rs.514

3. TRue FRoG Everyday Hair Conditioner

This conditioner helps in smoothing hair, clumps hair for definition and holds the moisture in. An anti-frizz conditioner which reduces split ends and nourishes dry hair. Enriched with natural ingredients and actives, the everyday hair conditioner combines the properties of avocado butter and tamanu oil to add strength and shine, white lotus flower helps maintain the health of the hair and prevents greying of hair, tender coconut water concentrate supports cell growth of follicles and quinoa protein restores hydration and aids in colour protection.

Price: Rs.537

4. OGX Extra Strength Coconut Miracle Oil Conditioner

Repair and revive your senses and your hair with this coconut oil conditioner that is ideal for dry, coarse or frizzy hair. The hydrating conditioner helps tame flyaways as it brings out natural smoothness. It helps repair and revive strands, turning thick, coarse hair into silky perfection.​ The conditioner leaves the hair feeling smooth and full of bounce and shine. It contains coconut oil to help add lustre, shine and softness to hair along with vanilla bean extract and essence of tiare - an infused perfume-oil made from soaking the petals in coconut oil.

Price: Rs.799

5. L’Oréal Paris Extraordinary Oil Smooth Conditioner

Get professional hair treatment at home with this oil smooth conditioner. This conditioner with essential oils makes the hair easier to manage and also protects hair shafts from damage giving you 97 percent smoother hair in just 1 use. It detangles every hair strand to prevent breakage and reduces split ends to give you a salon-like smoothness. It is one of the best hair conditioners for dry, frizzy hair as it provides 4 times more nourishment.

Price: Rs.929

6. Plum Avocado Smoothin’ It Conditioner

This conditioner is enriched with avocado oil that provides deep conditioning to your hair and scalp and gives you frizz-free, smooth hair. It also contains shea butter that prevents hair breakage and penetrates the hair shaft so your hair gets the nourishment it deserves, almond oil that strengthens hair and repairs at the same time, and olive oil that gives your hair the shine and smoothness you always dream of!

Price: Rs.473

7. Love Beauty & Planet Natural Conditioner

This murumuru butter and rose aroma blooming colour conditioner moisturises and detangles while helping you maintain a vibrant hair colour. This conditioner for colour treated hair is infused with organic coconut oil for hair. Infused with Amazonian murumuru butter, keeps the hair colour vibrant. It moisturises the hair for a healthy looking gloss.

Price: Rs.520

8. Gk Moisturising Conditioner

This conditioner effectively nourishes the scalp and hair while protecting your colour. It offers nourishment to dry, frizzy, unmanageable, and chemically treated hair. It restores dull strands with shine and keeps the hair colour fresh. It is infused with a natural keratin blend and it protects against future damage and environmental effects by creating a shield over each hair strand. It also contains natural seed oils, natural plant extracts, and natural grain extracts. These four ingredients work together to promote soft, smooth, moisturised, hydrated and healthy hair.

Price: Rs.1560

Summers can make your hair dry, coarse and frizzy. If your hair has been acting unmanageable lately, then it is time to switch your conditioner with something made especially for your hair type. These conditioners for dry and frizzy hair will deeply nourish your strands and give you soft and silky hair.

