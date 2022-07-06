6 Easy contouring makeup tips and tools you need to know to ace your makeup

Contouring is a technique for sculpting and adding dimension to your face by using makeup that is slightly darker or lighter than your actual skin color. Makeup contouring has taken the beauty industry by storm. The right contouring technique can give one a flawless look and shape your face in the desired way. You don’t have to be a professional or hire a makeup artist to achieve a glam contour makeup look. Here are 6 tips to make a note of while acing the contouring game.

6 Easy contouring makeup tips:

1. Always prep your face by cleansing and moisturizing.

2. The easiest and most familiar way to contour is to take your darker shade and use it to create a shadow underneath your cheekbones.

3. Use a concealer that’s slightly lighter than your skin tone, or a shimmery highlighter, illuminator, or eyeshadow.

4. Make it look more natural with the application of blush.

5. Since you’re working with shades that don’t match your skin tone, blending is especially important.

6. End it with setting powder or spray.

Here are 6 contouring makeup products:

Scroll on to get your hands on the best contouring makeup products from Amazon.

1. Aesthetica Cosmetics Cream Contour

The aesthetic cosmetics cream contour kit contains 6 blendable, silky creams that are designed to sculpt, define and highlight your face. Each cream is highly pigmented with incredible payoff. Designed to gradually build up your contour and highlight for a flawless, airbrushed effect.

Price: $ 29.69

Buy Now

2. The Mini Masterpiece 6 Layers Foundation

This 6 layers mini-masterpiece face makeup set is a multi-makeup palette featuring 6 different makeup palettes. The set is ideal for full makeup applications. When you run out of any of the palettes, you can always just buy the refill from Shany.It is made of highly pigmented, long-lasting blush, foundations, contour and color correctors.

Price: $ 37.95

Buy Now

3. Contour Foundation Stick

These two sticks give a multi-dimensional sculpted look, gently sweep the stick over cheekbones, brow bones, temples, forehead, chin or anywhere you need light or shade. They are long-lasting and water-proof and non-greasy.

Price: $ 12.99

Buy Now

4. Aesthetica Translucent Setting Powder

Setting powder helps expertly set freshly applied makeup so it adheres to the skin for hours. The lightweight formula soaks up excess oil while softening fine lines and hiding pores. The translucent powder comes with a luxurious velour puff for easy travel and a major payoff.

Price: $ 18.97

Buy Now

5. Makeup Brushes Duo

Create a professional contoured look with DUcare glitter hand-crafted handles and soft hair. This easy-to-use complement to the sculptor contouring faces seamlessly buffs the perfect contour using the denser, domed side of the double-ended brush.

Price: $ 16.99

Buy Now

6. Setting Spray

The vegan formula primes, hydrates, and illuminates your skin. Spray under or over makeup to set your look, or wear it on its own for a healthy radiance all day long. This illuminating finishing spray and makeup primer deliver just the right dose of dewy to your complexion with a cooling, refreshing feeling while locking in your makeup for up to 16 hours without creasing, smudging or fading.

Price: $ 8.80

Buy Now

These contouring makeup tips and products will help you ace perfect makeup. Contouring should enhance your natural face shape and will be different for everyone, depending on your bone structure and the shape of your face. It’s a fun way to uplift your look.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

