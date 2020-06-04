The cool tendrils are back: Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and more celebrity approved ways to sport it 

Face-framing tendrils that were cool back in the '90s, have slowly made a comeback into current fashion and trends.

Hair has always played a major role when it comes to fashion and beauty. Whether it is a sleek look, a chic look, a minimal one or a glam look, hair is what finishes the look. And just like fashion, beauty and hair trends too make a comeback. A hair trend that has made a huge comeback, is that ofthe face-framing tendrils.

They few strands that are pulled out from the rest of your hairdo, have the ability to frame your face and amplify your look like nothing else. Here are a few ways celebrities have been opting for this all new and improved hairdo.

Kriti Sanon

For an edgy look, let Kriti Sanon be your inspiration. Divide your hair into two parts, and braid both the sides tightly. Once you are done, from the top, pull out a few strands from both the sides to amplify the look further and give it an additional edge.



Not a fan of typing your hair up?Take cue from Shraddha Kapoor on how to style tendrils even with open hair. Either curl or straighten your hair and part it in the centre. From the sides, just beside the ears, take out one lock of hair. This makes for a chic yet sophisticated look.

Janhvi Kapoor

More of a top-knot girl? Janhvi Kapoor has you covered! Pull your hair into a sleek bun like you usually do. Once you secure it, be sure to pull out just two strands from the centre and lay it out on either side of your face.

Voila! You have mastered the look! Tell us your favourite way of sporting it in the comments below.

