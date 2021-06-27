Coriander for hair: Why you should use this kitchen ingredient on your hair & how it will solve ALL hair woes

Been struggling with hair loss and stressing about hair re-growth? Dhaniya or coriander will come to your rescue!

Dhaniya, coriander, cilantro, it comes with multiple names. The herb is a common one used in most households to add a delicious flavour to salads and food. But apart from acting as a seasoning, this herb also can cure multiple hair related issues since it is full of minerals and vitamins. Here are some reasons to use it on your hair:

- High in vitamins like A, B, 12, and D, coriander acts as a natural detoxifier and contains anti-fungal and antiseptic properties that deep cleans the hair and scalp.

- Coriander is also high in iron, sodium and magnesium that helps in tackling issues like weak hair that breaks easily.

How to use Dhaniya for hair fall and boost hair growth:

- Chop up fresh leaves from a stalk and rinse them in water.

- Grind the leaves with a little water to make a paste that is not very runny.

- Strain the liquid and set it aside. Add a spoon of your favourite oil to it.

- Massage this on your scalp and leave it on for a minimum of 30 minutes.

- Wash off with a mild shampoo and lukewarm water.

- Air dry your hair.

- Apply this twice a week for best results.

If you aren't too sure about leaves, you can also use coriander powder to form a paste with water for a simpler and less-time consuming hack.

Have you tried dhaniya on your hair? Has it worked? Comment below and let us know.

