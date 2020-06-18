Coronavirus effect: Shahnaz Husain weighs in on how salons will modify standards post the pandemic

Multiple businesses including the beauty and salon industry has been affected adversely due to the Coronavirus. The beauty expert opines on what's next for the industry.

The Salon business has been adversely affected owing to the pandemic as they are closed right now and we all are waiting for the lockdown to be completely lifted. Our treatment and product business have been affected too as a result. According to industry estimates, the number of salons in India is about 65 Lakhs, of which only 30% are registered. Like retailers of other industries, salons may also see some rush once they re-open their services fully.

Once the situation improves, all hygiene instructions and standard operating procedures laid down by the Government of India for the beauty industry will have to be fully adhered to strictly. Customers will be told to maintain proper social distancing, undergo thermal checks once they enter salons, bring their own personal items such as towels, etc.

In a nutshell, the overall Salon experience post lockdown will see dozens of changes. Salon staff will have to maintain proper social distance, a minimum of 3 feet is ideal, they will have to use hand sanitizers, face masks and wash their hands properly before attending to clients.

Usage of PPE Kits, gloves and masks may become mandatory for salon staff across the country, in order to avoid being infected with COVID19. The shifts of staff may be split so that there is no cross-contamination within the Salon.

Combs, Scissors and Brushes will have to be well sanitised and sterilised before and after each usage.

Staggered appointments may be given to clients to avoid a rush to mitigate the risk of infection.

For payments, online transactions are a preferred mode as it decreases the chances of transmission via touch.

According to B&WSSC (Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council), the beauty industry was growing at 18.6% in pre-COVID times, higher than the international CAGR of 15%. This scenario will change, at least in the short term and we anticipate that about 30% of our customers may not return for another six months due to fear.

Changes are inevitable though. Some of the expected one’s are as follows :

DIY procedures and Online Promotions

DIY (Do it Yourself) treatments will become trendy as they can be managed at home

There will be more clamour for buying cosmetic products on digital platforms. So, the E-Commerce sector will get a fillip as more and more Cosmetic companies will shift their marketing strategies to this space. Online Promotion will be the choice of the day. More innovative ways of doing online promotions will be considered since the majority of people are working from home for a long time now

The smaller salons maybe hit more as the hygiene standards are not maintained properly there.

All in all, I don't think there will be a major change in the Beauty industry in the long term except that companies will have to adhere to the new government-specified hygiene and social norms.

Author: Ms. Shahnaz Husain, beauty expert and founder of Shahnaz Group.

Credits :Getty Images

