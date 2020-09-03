Cosmetic dermatologist Dr Simal Soin answers top 10 questions about BOTOX; Here’s everything you need to know

Dr Simal Soin is here to answer all the frequently asked questions about Botox. Check it out

What exactly is Botox?

Botox is a popular non-surgical treatment that eliminates the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It is a totally safe purified protein that relaxes the wrinkle-causing muscles.

What areas of the face can be treated with Botox?

Botox irons out creases on the forehead, contours and softens the face. Commonly treated areas include Forehead Lines, Chin Dimpling and Crow's Feet. It also improves the smile by reducing the gummy smile, defines the jawline, improves the turkey neck appearance, lifts eyebrows and hyperhidrosis.

When should I start getting Botox?

There is no right or wrong age to start using Botox. Proper assessment and evaluation should be done by a medical professional prior to treatment. Many people wonder if they are ‘too young’ or ‘too old’ to try Botox. It has become a millennials choice as they start using Botox in their twenties when they first start to notice lines and wrinkles or as a preventative measure or for reducing the squaring of the face.

Is Botox safe?

Yes, it is absolutely safe and an FDA approved treatment especially when done in trained hands. Precautions should be taken in the case of or pregnant and lactating women.

How soon will I see results?

Results are noticeable within 2 days following the procedure and complete effect may take up to 7-10 days following injection.

What side effects can I expect from Botox?

Basically, there are no side effects of Botox. However, rarely bruising may happen as it can occur in any other injectable procedure which subsides in a day or so.

How long will the result last?

The results of Botox typically last between 3-5 months from the date of injection. As our body metabolizes the Botox over time, it leads to the slow return of muscle movement in the treated area.

Will I look natural or it will give me a plastic look?

"Less is always more". Botox is a versatile drug and it is a technique sensitive procedure. When administered by a trained injector, it can be trusted to deliver subtle results. A good Botox job leaves no tell-tale signs behind.

How is the procedure done and how soon can I get back to work?

It is a lunchtime procedure performed with the help of tiny injections. A person can resume work the same day after the treatment.

Is there any rebound effect when Botox wears off or What if I skip the repeat treatment?

There is no such effect. The muscle activity returns to its original form once the Botox is worn off.

- Inputs by: Dr. Simal Soin, founder, AAYNA Clinic

Also Read: How to deal with textured skin and get skin clear as glass? Dermatologist Dr Ajay Rana weighs in

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×