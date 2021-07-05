Counter all monsoon hair woes with THESE 3 scalp care tips

The scalp is the bed for all dirt, residues and sweat that clogs the hair follicles resulting in heavy hair fall and hair thinning. Check out 3 ways to take care of your scalp.

Our scalp is extended forehead skin and it's as important to take care of it as you care for your face. We often focus on body parts that are externally visible but beauty is not just about what meets the eyes. Hidden behind the hair is our scalp that requires intensive care especially during this humid season where the build-up of sweat, pollutants, residues from hair care products clogs the pores and toxifies the scalp making it hard to breathe. The scalp should ideally be free of dandruff flakes, odour, redness or any inflammation of pimples. But due to lack of enough care, the soft and flexible skin there often becomes the dry ground that fuels hair fall and thinning of hair. Integrate these 3 scalp care tips in your daily beauty routine as healthy hair begins from a healthy scalp.

Oil Massage

Massage your scalp with coconut oil, tea tree or any citrus-based oils using a scalp exfoliator brush bi-weekly for 15-30 minutes. The anti-inflammatory properties of the oil help in cellular turnover and eradicate dead cells and flaky scalp texture. It improves blood circulation thereby improving hair growth and health.

Clarifying Shampoo

Use a detoxifying and clarifying shampoo that doesn't dehydrate your scalp. Make sure you don’t wash your hair in salinated water as it affects the strength of your hair and also clogs pores. Refrain from using shampoos that contain sulfates, parabens or PEG (Polyethylene Glycol) as it contaminates and disrupts hormones weakening the hair and scalp’s health.

Hair Mask

Give your head a small vacation from the stress and drudgeries of life by using a cooling hair mask for 5-6 minutes. You can use egg, aloe vera gel, curry leaves and even banana peel or orange peel zest to make your hair mask. Rinse them off well after a few minutes and comb your hair after drying. Brushing your hair every day is a must and it's said to reduce stress and have a massaging effect on the scalp.

Also Read: How to make beetroot face serum at home for a glowing skin

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×