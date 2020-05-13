Cracked heels: Home remedies and DIY foot masks for smooth feet

Severe among women, cracked heels don't need just petroleum jelly to be cured. Read on about how to manage them at home.

Usually in people above the age of 21, cracked heels are an extremely common foot condition. They might not be as big of an issue, but once they become deep, they also become more painful and can even lead to bleeding!

Skin on the feet tends to dry up quickly as there are no oil glands present on the feet. This immense dryness could cause the heels to crack, meaning they need extra pampering and moisture.

One sure remedy for cracked heels is petroleum jelly. But you can manage cracked heels with DIY home remedies as well!

Avocado and banana mask

Bananas make great moisturisers and avocados contain Vitamins A, E and fatty acids that promote healing of the cracked area.

Just blend 1 ripe banana and half an avocado together to form a paste. Apply it judiciously over your feet and heels every alternate day.

Leave on for 20 minutes before washing off.

Paraffin wax and oil

You will need to mix one spoon of paraffin wax with 2-3 drops of coconut or mustard oil in a hot pan until the wax melts properly and has mixed well with the oil.

Once this has cooled down, store in a container and apply it to your cracked heels every night. Put on socks and sleep for best effects.

Oatmeal foot mask

Not only does oatmeal help in getting rid of dead skin cells, it also has moisturising properties. Grind 2-3 spoons of oatmeal into a powder and mix with it 5 drops of coconut or olive oil.

Apply this thoroughly on your feet, especially on your cracked heels and leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water. Do this every alternate day for best results.

How do you manage your cracked feet? Let us know in the comment section below.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×