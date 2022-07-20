cream for scars

You can get temporary and permanent scars from many things starting from injuries, surgery, burns, abrasions and even inflammatory conditions such as acne. Scar creams reduce the appearance of scars and restore your skin’s health. Skin complications like these may cause a loss or change in your skin’s collagen structure, thus leaving behind visible scars. Total elimination of a scar using creams is still not possible, but scar removal creams do an excellent job of making your scars less noticeable.

Best Creams For Reducing Scars

You should only buy scar creams that contain antioxidant-rich ingredients that help to reduce scarring with their skin-repairing properties. Other ingredients to look for, include silicone, which keeps the skin moisturized, onion bulb extract, to keep the skin supple and elastic during healing. Ingredients rich in Vitamins E and C are also included to promote faster skin healing.

1. AWD Medical Silicone Gel

This silicone gel features the most effective anti-scarring ingredients, silicone and Vitamin E create a hydrating and protective “second skin” that actively works to reduce discomfort and itching while also reducing the thickness, color and texture of scarring. Made from medical grade silicone, our scar cream comes as a thicker gel and is safe to use on any part of the body. It is durable, non-toxic, so it can be safely used on children and sensitive skin. Help take an acne scar away without the irritation or redness.

2. DERMA E Scar Gel

This scar gel is clinically proven to improve scar texture, color, and overall appearance significantly, this refreshing scar gel softens, smooths and encourages healthy-looking skin. It contains panthenol, allantoin and antioxidant onion bulb extract. This product is 100% vegan and cruelty-free, contains no parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, petrolatum, lanolin, gluten, soy or GMOs, and is supplied in recyclable packaging. It is also a pleasantly-fragranced and non-greasy gel.

3. Murasaki Scar Cream

This is an advanced silicone based scar cream. It is made from 100% premium silicone and reduces the size of any new scars within 8 weeks or old scars within a 3-6 months period of application. It also diminishes redness and relieves any itchiness and discomfort. This product is suitable for all skin types including very sensitive skin, oily skin, dry skin, and combination skin types and one tube lasts for almost 60 days.

4. Tetyana Scar Removal Cream

This is a rapid scar removal with an intensive solution for scars from acne, cuts, stretch marks, c-sections, and surgeries. Our advanced formula is packed with herbal extracts and naturally softens, soothes, and repairs skin. Few things to remember while using this product, avoid using this on unhealed open wounds, avoid sun exposure and stop using the product when the scar is partially blackened and crusted.

5. Cicatricure Face & Body Scar Gel

This gel improves the appearance of keloid and hypertrophic scars and also helps to reduce the appearance of stretch marks from pregnancy and weight gain as well as scars from surgery, injuries, burns and acne.

6. Orgpure Organic Scar Removing Gel

This scar removing gel reduces the appearance of scars by breaking down scar tissue, leaving skin smooth and scarless. This also provides moisture to the skin, softens the skin and brightens the skin tone. It is safe for all skin types, formulated with high quality herbal extracts and does no harm to the skin. It is suitable for all types of scars, such as acne scars, surgical scars, keloids, burns, etc.

7. Scar Gel silicone scar gel

This product helps with most scar types caused by flatten, smooth, and mitigate injuries caused by surgery, c-section, wounds, burns, acne, stretch marks, and cosmetic procedures. Silicone present in it improves the color and texture of scars, making skin smooth and soft. Compared with expensive cosmetology services, this product is safer and more effective due to its high-quality.

It is wise to consult your dermatologist before buying a cream for your scars and keep a check on the skin around your scars after applying the product to see if you are having a reaction or not.

