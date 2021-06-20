Cruelty free makeup: A complete guide to ethical beauty: How it works, the testing process & safety

In today’s time there has been a shift in the consumer's purchase trend. It is a hard-hitting fact that has been ignored for decades.

A consumer looks for a product that is cruelty-free, vegan, and sustainable. Thanks to PETA, most of the brands who were testing their products on animals changed and became cruelty-free brands. There are still a certain set of consumers who prefer products that are tested on animals to vouch for their own safety. However, with the rise of conscious living, the consumer of today wants to contribute their bit to the betterment of the planet. In today’s times, beauty enthusiasts seek complete knowledge of the products they consume and transparency if they were tested on animals. To sharpen this knowledge with how important cruelty-free makeup is. Let's deep dive into different alternative testing which makes the product cruelty free with quality assurance.

Vitro testing :

It's a sophisticated testing method, with the use of human cells on a chip, which together mimics the structure and function of human organs. This human cell-derived model is a 3-dimensional epidermis and can be used to evaluate the chemicals' irritability level. The researchers apply the test chemical to the tissue directly. At a certain time after application, the cellular response results can be measured. This method is much better than harming those poor rabbits.

Silico testing :

Silico testing is also called A ‘test’ without the ‘tube’: Modern computer technology has enabled us to create refined computer models that simulate human biology which can accurately predict how the chemicals in the products will react to the human body. This process is also being used, instead of animals for exploratory research purposes.

Human Volunteers:

The tests performed on human volunteers are much more reliable to the minds of the general public. Most critics point out that these tests are a risk to the volunteers and that's why the process of micro-dosing is followed, where the product/chemical will be used in a minimal amount on a range of 50-100 volunteers to see how they react to them. This is one of the most commonly used methods in the cosmetic industry.

We need to bring awareness of the above cruelty-free testing methods to the public Because for every single non-cruelty-free product we use for our beauty and happiness. Keeping in mind that we're putting the lives of innocent bunnies, rats, pigs and monkeys at stake.

About the author: Delora Immaculat, CEO & Founder of Delora Jones.

