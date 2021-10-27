Cucumber for puffy eyes and dark circles: 3 Effective remedies you can use at home for fast results

Cucumber has been our go-to remedy for our under-eye puffiness and dark circles. Even salon treatments include cucumbers for depuffing our eyes and bringing back their natural glow. Cucumber is known for its incredible cooling and lightening properties that improve our blood circulation. With the festive season approaching, we ladies are gearing up to look our best so dark circles are absolutely a no-no for us. And to save you a salon trip, we will show you how to get rid of them using cucumbers.

Since we are exposed to screen time for hours, dark circles are bound to be inevitable. And once they get attached to you, they are not easy to get rid of. While these remedies are a quick fix, you need at least 8-9 hours of sleep other than maintaining a healthy diet. And you should not be stressing yourself much. So relax, take a deep breath and let us show you how cucumbers can be a game-changer.

Cucumber Slices

This is the most common method and gives instant relaxation to your eyes. They help lighten the skin under our eyes as well as provide instant relief to them. They contain vitamin C which increases the skin's elasticity making it supple and smooth. Just take a cucumber, cut it into slices and put them into a fridge. Now wash your face, pat dry, lie back and place those cool slices after refrigerating them for 30 minutes. Let it sit for 20 minutes and remove them.

Cucumber and Lemon Juice

lemon is a great anti-oxidant that also has skin lightening properties. Take a cucumber and blend it well. Extract the juice. Mix it with lemon juice and stir it well properly. Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it to your dark circles. Leave it for 15-20 minutes and wash it off with cool water. You could repeat the process every day.

Cucumber and Honey

Honey is an important ingredient because it not only moisturises the skin but is also great in detoxification and making the smooth supple. Take a cucumber and peel it off. Then put it on a blender and add 3 tbsp of organic honey. Blend it well and then apply the mixture under your eyes. Leave it for 20 minutes to work its magic and rinse it off with lukewarm water. You can repeat the process every day.

You could also consume cucumber for better hydration and detoxification of the body.

