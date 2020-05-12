Curly Girl Method: It’s time to let your natural hair shine through during this lockdown

The curly girl method is the bonafide way to maintain curly hair from wet to dry, with reduced chances of frizz.

Life in lockdown has turned us into a chef, a professional cleaner and de-clutter specialist and of course hairstylist. With eons of styling and blow-drying or rather blow-frying our hair, this welcome break is something out hair is thanking us for.

There is no time like the present to embrace your natural texture, reintroduce yourself to your curls and learn how to enhance and maintain them. So if you’re a curly-haired girl, this method is going to change your hair game for good.

With a trending hashtag on Instagram and numerous conversations surrounding it we found out that the curly girl method isn’t about the products you use but also how to use them. Here’s a play-by-play.

Wash and condition

To begin with, wash your hair as you normally would. When it comes to the conditioner, flip your hair upside down, take a dollop of conditioner and run the product through the roots to the tip. At this time slowly use your fingers to gently brush out the knots. It’s the mildest way to detangle your hair. But this step is going to require a lot of patience.

Let the conditioner, condition

After you’re done soaking your hair in conditioner and detangling, just get into the shower quickly and take your head out again. The point is to not completely rinse the conditioner out. Now using both your hands just scrunch your hair up towards the root. This step works beautifully to lock in the moisture.

Products

Don’t rinse your hair out too much. It will feel weird but it will work miracles. Now while your hair is dripping wet it is time to make the most of the products to lock in the moisture. The order is: leave-in conditioner, mousse (for volume) or cream and gel (to hold the curls). When applying these products make sure you don’t run your fingers through your hair anymore. Now it is all about scrunching the product into the hair.

Drying

Okay, this is important. Use a T-shirt or a microfibre towel to wrap your hair. A regular towel will reverse all of the hard work you’ve done on your hair. It is important that you don’t be harsh with your hair. Leave this on for 20 mins and then use a diffuser attachment on low heat (optional) and slowly dry your hair. Starting at the roots and then scrunching up the ends.

Once it’s dry completely, just scrunch it up for the final look. The idea is to not brush out your curls at all and also not run your fingers through the hair until your next wash.

Let us know if you try this method out!

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×