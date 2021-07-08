Curly hair care: Common mistakes and how to avoid them

Caring for curly hair can be a challenge – discover exactly what your curls need!

Beauty standards keep changing, but this year, the lesson to be learnt is to never let them define you. This year has been all about embracing your true self and being authentic with who you are as a person. Learning to love yourself for exactly who you are can be tough, but we are all a work in progress. How about you start by loving and properly caring for your mane?

All our curly hair friends would know that their hair is never really well-behaved. Your curls never look the same as the previous day, and a ‘good hair day’ comes once in blue moon. We are just as tired as you are of the breakage, dryness, frizz and of our heads looking like a lion’s mane! What if we told you that you can make every day a great hair day? Read on to discover what mistakes you might have been making, how to avoid them and what to use to make your natural curls bouncy and luscious!

Mistake #1 – Squeaky-clean scalps

Shampooing too often dehydrates your hair and strips the strands of essential oils, hence causing dryness. While the frequency of your shampoo-days entirely depends on you and your lifestyle, it is still recommended that you only wash them once or twice per week. When you do, use only gently cleansing shampoos, focussing on your scalp instead of the ends. Be sure to use a detangling oil or mask on your hair 15-30 minutes before you shampoo to eliminate knots and frizz! Here are some products you should check out –

BBlunt Curly Hair Prepoo (Pre-shampoo) with Coconut Water and Aloe Vera Extracts

Schwarzkopf Professional Mad About Curls Cleansing Shampoo

Mistake #2 – Combing the wrong way

If you wait for your hair to dry and then use a fine comb to brush it out, you are essentially breaking your curl pattern, opening the door for frizz and turning your hair into an unruly mess. We know this will make our desi mothers gasp, but please make it a point to never detangle your hair post-showering! The ideal time to do it is when you are in the shower and conditioning your hair. This will also ensure that the conditioner is evenly distributed along the entire length of your hair. After you have styled them you should ONLY use a comb pick to structure your curls –

Roots Professional Comb Pick with Rounded, Static-Free Bristles

Mistake #3 – Skipping Leave-in Conditioner

Using a regular conditioner after shampooing is unfortunately not enough for textured hair. Curly hair needs a lot more moisture and hydration than that to remain frizz-free and bouncy for longer. This is why using a good leave-in conditioner is highly recommended. In addition to providing a heft dose of hydration and nourishment, it also acts as a protective barrier from damaging pollutants, humidity, UV rays and the likes! Try this one –

Ashba Botanics Right Ringlets Leave-in Conditioner – Vegan and Cruelty-free

BBlunt High Definition Curl Defining Leave-in Cream with Coconut Water and Jojoba Oil

Mistake #4 – Avoiding hair masks

With curly hair, an ample of amount of moisturisation and deep conditioning is key. Hair masks not only help to strengthen, fortify and manage unruly curls, but the good ones will also ensure deep nourishment to each hair strand, lock in the hydration and prevent breakage! Check out this hair mask that is specifically designed for Indian textured hair, and is silicone, sulphate and paraben free!

Curl Up Intense Hydrating Hair Mask for Curly Hair

Mistake #5 – Tossing away hair serums

A lot of us feel that layering products on our hair will make it feel heavy and sticky. If you use the correct products, it is actually quite the contrary! Do not skip serums even after leave-in conditioners because these are essential to protect your hair from heat, humidity and sun rays, and keep your hair shiny and frizz-free all day! Try out this hair serum that is non-sticky, smoothening and lightweight, and is enriched with avocado and grapeseed oil for a formula that is great for curly hair!

Biolage 6-in-1 Deep Smoothing Serum

