Dandruff Hair Masks: THESE homemade packs will help you fight dandruff

Dandruff is one of the worst hair problems, and it aggravates even more during winters. Here are some home made packs that can help you deal with dandruff at home.

When it comes to hair care, there are several issues that we face daily. Be it hair fall, dry scalp or dandruff, there's something or the other that keeps us bothering with time. When we talk about dandruff, it is surely one of the most stubborn hair problems. Be it taking medicines, using anti-dandruff shampoo or applying hot oil your scalp, nothing seems to work completely since dandruff doesn't seem to disappear.

Dandruff is a real deal in winters especially, since winter is equals to lack of moisture, which leads to dry scalp. If you've already tried strong shampoos and harsh treatments to get rid of dandruff, why not go the home remedy route? Here are some homemade DIY hair masks that can help you fight dandruff.

Read below to find out some hair masks for dandruff.

Hibiscus mask:

In a pan, take 5-6 hibiscus flowers and bring them to boil. Once boiled, add a little water and blend them well to form a thick paste. Once the paste is ready, add 3 tbsp of coconut oil and apply it on the scalp. Massage it well and let it sit for 2 hours. Wash it with warm water. Hibiscus has vitamin C and amino acids that help get rid of the scalp of dandruff and strengthens the roots.

Fenugreek mask:

In a bowl, take 1 cup of yogurt, 2 tbsp of soaked fenugreek seeds, 2 whole amlas and 4 curry leaves. Soak them overnight and blend it in the morning to make a thick paste. Apply it on the scalp and let it sit for 2 hours and wash in warm water. This pack not only has fenugreek but it also has amla and curry leaves that fight dandruff naturally.

Oatmeal mask:

Take a half cup of oatmeal and add 3 tbsp of warm milk, 1tbsp of warm almond oil and mix it well. Massage this paste over the scalp in a circular motion, leave it for an hour then wash with warm water. It will not only scrub off dandruff and clear the follicles but will also moisturise your hair.

Egg mask:

Take 1 egg white and add 2 tbsp of olive oil to it. Mix it well and apply it all over the scalp. Let it sit for 30 minutes and wash off with warm water. It will clear dandruff and nourish it as well.

Lemon mask:

In a bowl, add half a cup of yogurt with 2 tbsp of lemon juice and 1tbsp of honey and mix it well. Blend it well and apply it on the scalp. Leave it on for an hour and wash it with warm water. Yogurt and lemon will fight dandruff while honey will condition the affected area.

