Dandruff making your life difficult? 5 Anti Dandruff kits that will come to your rescue

Dandruff, which is characterised by itchy, white flakes of skin on your scalp, can be uncomfortable and embarrassing to deal with. It may also cause other symptoms, such as greasy patches on your scalp and tingling skin. Dandruff may be caused by multiple factors, including dry skin, sensitivity to hair products, and the growth of a specific type of fungus that lives on your scalp. Here we have 5 highly effective anti-dandruff kits that will help you get rid of those flakes in no time!

Atulya Neem & Sage Hair Detox Solution

This kit contains a neem and sage shampoo, conditioner, hair oil and hair mask. It helps in curbing hair fall and breakage of hair, it strengthens your hair from the roots to the tips. The kit ​​helps to deeply hydrate the hair roots and condition the fibres, making the hair hydrated, nourished, strong and manageable. The oil is also useful as it accelerates hair growth and strengthens hair from the roots. Not only does neem and sage boost scalp health, but it also preserves the scalp's pH level and treats dandruff.

Price: Rs.1799

Buy Now

mCaffeine Anti-Dandruff Kit

The Cappuccino anti-dandruff kit helps reduce dandruff, removes flakes, reduces frizz and dryness. The Cappuccino scalp lotion is a unique anti-dandruff solution that reduces itchiness, flakiness, and scalp inflammation. Cappuccino coffee shampoo gets rid of dandruff, removes flakes, dryness and soothes itchiness. Cappuccino coffee conditioner reduces frizz, tangles and strengthens hair. The soothing aroma makes it a perfect hair care experience.

Price: Rs.1099

Buy Now

WOW Skin Science Ultimate Anti-Dandruff Kit

This kit consists of a scalp cleansing and purifying shampoo to keep dandruff in check. It delivers the purifying goodness of green tea, tea tree oil, rosebay and sweet almond oil. Help revive your weak, limp strands with this conditioner. Want to clarify and rejuvenate greasy, flaky scalp and thin, lifeless hair? Then a good head massage with this ginger hair oil is just the thing for you. It is an invigorating oil for sluggish, dandruff-prone scalp and limp, greasy hair. It nourishes and strengthens your roots and protects your strand from breakage.

Price: Rs.899

Buy Now

Brillaire Anti-Dandruff Treatment

The shampoo ​​is formulated to treat dandruff prone scalp and hair. It is enriched with an active trio of ingredients that makes it stand apart. It results in an Itch free, clear and healthy scalp with lively hair. The creme is a richly caring blend of conditioners with purifying herbs for your clogged hair. Designed specially with an active trio of ingredients which gives purified, residue free and lively hair. The booster oil shots are a rich caring blend of oils with purifying herbs for your dandruff prone hair and scalp. Designed specially with active ingredients which give purified, residue free and lively hair.

Price: Rs.1467

Buy Now

Dr Batra’s Anti-Dandruff Hair Kit

This hair kit contains a dandruff cleansing shampoo enriched with thuja (white cedar) that is an effective hair stimulant and a rich antioxidant with proven antibacterial properties. The conditioner is enriched with amla that is known for its strong tonic properties, and provides hair nourishment, bounce and sheen. The anti-dandruff hair serum will moisturise your hair naturally and visibly reduce dandruff.

Price: Rs.525

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion



