Dandruff Problem: HERE's why you should AVOID oiling your hair to get rid of white flakes

When it comes to hair issues, one of the most common hair issues that are a cause of concern for many is dandruff. Dandruff is something that everyone has at one point in time. Dry scalp, not taking enough care of your hair, etc. can cause dandruff. When it comes to treating dandruff there are multiple remedies that one can do at home to bid adieu to those flakes and the most remedy of all time is oiling your hair. Oiling your hair is good, but it's not good for dandruff.

On the contrary, the oil should not be your go-to solution for dandruff. It’s just going to worsen the problem further. Read below to find out why oiling is not the solution for dandruff and why you should consider avoiding it.

Here's why dandruff and oiling don't go well together.

First and foremost, dandruff is not caused by dryness. It is caused by an overgrowth of yeast, in many people, the yeast tends to feed on the excess oil and dead skin cells which leads to shedding of skin cells into flakes.

Why you should avoid oil for dandruff: As mentioned earlier, excess of oil in the scalp can cause dandruff. And if you use oil for dandruff it may worsen the situation. It is so because the yeast that causes dandruff spreads on the saturated fatty acids found in oils. So applying oil on an infected scalp may stimulate the hair fall process.

Alternate remedies to get rid of dandruff

Consider using aspirin, since it contains salicylic acid, which is a common ingredient in most of the anti-dandruff treatments and shampoos. In a bowl, crush two tablets of aspirin and add it to your shampoo each time you wash your hair.

Tea tree oil is good for dandruff since it is not used in full concentration, and is an effective anti-dandruff remedy. Used in a variety of anti-dandruff shampoos, it’s bound to cure your dandruff. Add a few drops to your regular shampoo, and see it work its magic.

Credits :TOI

