Dark circles ruining your glam look? 3 home remedies that will erase them INSTANTLY

Dark circles and eye bags are a bane. No matter how much sleep you get, they always have a way of showing up with a bang. Now, a good skincare routine and enough sleep could help reduce them but let's be honest, that seems impossible in days when you are burdened with work and stress levels are through the roof. What do you do about it then?

Home remedies are the best to deal with certain issues that need topical treatment. Dark circles too can be dealt with when you use DIY methods and certain ingredients from the kitchen. So, next time when you're running late and need your dark circles to magically reduce, use these remedies!

Cold compress

Using ice directly under your eyes or a cold pack is one of the best ways to get rid of dark circles instantly. This not only reduces the discolouration but increases the blood flow giving your skin that healthy glow!

Potato

Potato contains starch that helps reduce dark circles. It is also a great source of vitamins that help in boosting collagen production. All you need to do is extract potato juice and soak a few cotton pads in it. Use it to cover your eyes and leave it for 10 minutes. You'll instantly see the results, so now imagine doing this daily!

Eye Massage

Gently massaging under your eyes will again circulate the blood and enable you to look fresh and glowing. This will also give you firmer skin and help reduce the signs of ageing like wrinkles around your eyes!

