Dark lipstick shades under Rs 999 to try out for a gothic makeup look

Lipstick is an important cosmetic product that adds colours to your lips and instantly ups your look. The right shade of lipstick makes or breaks your look. While glossy lips and the trend of lip glazing is on the peak this season, giving a glass-like finish to your lip makeup is something to try out to stay in trend. While classic red and baby pink lips have always been women's go-to lip shade colours, dark lipstick colours can work wonders like no other.

How to identify lipstick shade for your skin tone?

Choosing the right lip shade for skin tone can be a daunting task. You might love a bold, beautiful magenta but your skin tone may not be completely complementary to it. Firstly, identify your skin undertone - warm or cool. People with cool undertones have a bluish-purple, pink, red, or ruddy undertone to their skin while warm skin undertones can appear yellow, peachy, golden, or olive. If you don't belong either, then your skin undertone is neutral which allows you to choose from a variety of different shades in terms of lipstick and foundation colours.

Here are 7 dark lipstick shades:

1. Colorbar Haute Latte Matte Lipstick

This kiss-proof liquid lipstick gives a matte finish and goes well with wheatish and dusky skin tones. It gives a gothic vibe and makes your lips stand out. The Haute Latte hue does not bleed on lips and is also light on the skin and long-lasting.

Price: Rs 665

2. Faces Canada Dark Cocoa Lipstick

Enriched with Vitamin-E for proper nourishment, this cocoa brown dark lip shade suits all Indian complexions and gives your face a sassy oomph. It gives you a creamy, smooth and shiny texture and the ultra-glossy formula ensures proper moisturisation.

Price: Rs 199

3. Insight Belgian Brown Lip Shade

This dope lipstick delivers a high colour payoff in one swipe. It features a buildable and moisturising formula that features a buildable and moisturising formula. The burgundy-like brown colour of this lipstick is an offbeat shade perfect for gothic makeup and to use every day as your signature lip shade.

Price: Rs 80

4. Maroon Lip Shade for Dark Skin

The beauty of dark skin is unreal! While you can opt for bright-hued lipsticks to make a statement, even dark colours work well that gives a sophisticated look to you. This maroon lip shade is waterproof and kiss-proof and the perfect shade to flaunt the perfect pout!

Price: Rs 840

5. Revlon Violet Brown Lipstick

Here’s the lip hugging applicator that delivers the perfect amount of lacquer and extreme vinyl-like shine for full-colour coverage in one swipe. It also provides ultimate comfort to your lips without feeling tacky or sticky.

Price: Rs 975

6. Sugar Soft Dusty Nude Lipstick

Infused with wild mango butter to provide that satin finish, this vegan lipstick from Sugar Cosmetics lasts up to 8 hours and is water and sweatproof. Gently twist and apply the lip colour on clean, exfoliated lips. The slim bullet ensures precise and proper application and coverage.

Price: Rs 899

7. Lakme Purple Lipstick

Dark purple shades are a winning choice to slay a gothic makeup look. The soft matte formula is enriched with rose oil extracts from France which give your matte lips a moisturised, comfortable feel. Its non-drying formula doesn’t dry your lips and leaves them feeling soft and looking intensely matte.

Price: Rs 250

