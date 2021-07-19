Dealing with body acne? 6 super effective products that will help you get rid of body acne

Those who suffer from acne, know very well that acne is not only limited to your face. You can also get acne on your back, backside and chest and they can be pretty rubbish to deal with. Body acne is caused by a buildup of oils and dead skin cells in and around pores. The pores can get clogged and attract bacteria which thrives. This causes an inflammatory response of the skin causing acne and bumps. Body acne predominantly starts from puberty. The main area being upper back, lower back and shoulders. If you have oily skin, you are more prone to acne. In order to help you deal with this skin condition, we have a few products that will really help you out and give you clear and smooth skin.

Neutrogena Body Clear Body Wash

This body wash contains zit-zapping ingredients like salicylic acid that exfoliates the skin’s surface layer and unblocks pores of sebum and dead skin. Switch your usual body wash with this one if you want to get rid of your body acne. This oil-free body wash prevents dead skin cells from building up and blocking your pores. Always remember to cleanse your skin thoroughly in the shower everyday and to shower immediately after a workout.

Price: Rs.1438

Bella Vita Organic Exfoliate Coffee Scrub

If you suffer from body acne, then you must use a body scrub before you hop into the shower, at least once or twice a week. Your skin goes through a process of cell turnover, where dead skin cells emerge to the surface to make way for new skin cells. But dead skin cells do not always shed on their own. They can end up staying in your ores and clogging them, leading to acne. This coffee exfoliator will help remove dead skin cells so they do not clog pores and form acne. It will also give you much smoother skin.

Price: Rs.230

Atorep Barrier Cream

You must use an effective body cream or lotion that will help with your body acne. This barrier cream forms a protective barrier over the compromised skin barrier. It soothes irritated and inflamed skin, and hydrates the skin without causing acne. This cream enhances skin hydration to improve barrier functions, and intensively nourishes and heals atopic skin and body acne.

Price: Rs.650

Bare Body Essentials Neck & Back Cream

If you particularly suffer from immense back acne, then you can use this cream formulated specially for your neck and back. Enriched with shea butter, it will not only help you with your back acne, but will also lighten and brighten your skin. It also exfoliates the skin gently and helps in deeply nourishing and healing the skin.

Price: Rs.360

Anveya Tea Tree Essential Oil

Tea tree oil is a widely used alternative skin remedy to treat acne and other conditions. The key, though, is patience, Tea tree oil works a bit slower than conventional medications. You can simply apply this tea tree oil on the affected area twice a day and you will see a much noticed reduction in your body acne in a couple of days.

Price: Rs.395

Dot & Key Charcoal Clay Mask

You can also apply a charcoal mask on the affected area. It can work as all-over treatments or it can be used on a few spots on your chest. This charcoal clay mask will fight acne by drawing out impurities and may also soften your skin at the same time. This pack will pull out dirt and toxins from the affected area while also working as a potent pore cleaner to remove acne, blackheads and whiteheads.

Price: Rs.563

