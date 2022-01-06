Dealing with dull & dry hair? 4 Steps that will help you attain shiny hair

Our hair requires its natural oil in order to look smooth and shiny. It also requires its daily dose of vitamin D. The quarantine mode and working from home might make it difficult for your hair to receive vitamin D, making them extremely dry and rough. Our hair follicles contain oil-releasing glands that secrete natural oil. This natural oil provides smoothness and shine to our hair. Our lifestyle and pollution can cause our hair to lose its natural charm. Hence, hair care is just as important as skincare. Here are 4 steps that will help you attain the shiniest hair.

Step 1: Wash your hair with a clarifying shampoo

You cannot attain this time of shine and luster on your second or third-day hair. Instead, start with a fresh, clean slate. It is recommended to use a clarifying shampoo that will get rid of any residue or scalp buildup.

Step 2: Tame the frizz with a leave-in conditioner

Because we want the strands to look as silky as ever, make sure to nourish and smooth your mane, while reducing any frizz, static, or flyaways, depending on your hair type. Bonus points to you if you also use a heat protectant spray before moving onto the next step.

Step 3: Style with a blow dryer

Use a blow dryer or air dryer to smoothen your hair texture and to give it a sleek, smooth, frizz-free finish. You can also use a straightener if your hair is extremely wavy or curly.

Step 4: Add shine with a serum

This last step may debatably be the most crucial. Working a nourishing high-shine hair serum from the mid-section to the ends of your hair will get you the feather-soft, high-shine look that you are after. Think of it like liquid gold for unbelievable shine.

