Dealing with lip hyperpigmentation issue? Here are 3 natural home remedies to treat your dark lips

It’s very common to develop dark lips over time but you can gain back your soft pout with these 3 easy home remedies. Check it out!

A range of medical and lifestyle factors can be blamed for making your lips dark. Guess what, frequent use of lipsticks and other cosmetics can also fund this process. Smoking, dehydration, over sun exposure, the habit of lip sucking and caffeine are a few of the many reasons why one develops dark lips. But this harmless condition is not permanent. You can trace back your healthy lips with these 3 home remedies to lighten them.

Aloe Vera Gel

Certain components in the natural aloe vera gel inhibits melanin production which is responsible for hyperpigmentation. Scrap the inner gel from aloe and apply it as a lip mask or mix it with a little turmeric powder, which again is a melanin inhibitor, and rub the paste on your lips with wet fingertips. Rinse off after 10 to 15 minutes and moisturiser your lips with your favourite hydrating balm.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate extract has the potential to lighten skin hyperpigmentation. Take about 1 tablespoon of pomegranate seeds and fresh dairy cream and mix them into a thick paste in rosewater. Apply the mask on your lips like and carry on with your work and wash them off after 5 minutes. The fresh cream acts as a moisturizing agent and helps in giving your lips that baby soft glow.

Almond

The vitamin E present in almond makes them an excellent remedy for dark lips. Mix almond powder with dairy cream and apply the paste on your lips for 3-5 minutes. Also, use almond oil daily to hydrate and moisturise the extra delicate skin on your lips. The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties present in almonds nourishes your lips and helps lighten them.

