Dealing with major maskne? 5 Breakout bursting sheet masks that will help you deal with acne

The pandemic has us all wearing masks every time we step out. And since it is extremely important and unavoidable, we certainly cannot stop wearing masks. However, masks can cause major acne since it clogs the pores. When you wear a mask, oil, bacteria, dead skin cells and sweat build up and block your pores causing major acne.

Here we have a few breakout bursting sheet masks that will help you deal with this problem a whole lot better.

Ayouthveda Anti-Acne Face Serum Sheet Mask

This sheet mask is specially designed for acne prone skin and has properties of aloe vera, neem and clove. It is enriched with powerful herbal extracts which provides clear, toned and acne free skin. It is made from plant based fibre that helps to reduce acne by hydrating the skin. It also provides better skin texture and helps to brighten the skin with the afterglow.

Price: Rs.188

Buy Now

Khadi Essentials Ayurvedic Tea Tree Serum Sheet Mask

These pure and organic sheet masks are endowed with an enchanting melange, and makes the skin feel nourished and lively. It is soaked with potent serums of tea tree and neem extracts which induces calmness and purifies the skin. It soothes and purifies the skin, and reduces pimples and scars.

Price: Rs.299

Buy Now

Mamaearth Niacinamide Bamboo Sheet Mask

This sheet mask is super satisfying and convenient, and is formulated with niacinamide, ginger extracts and tea tree oil. Your skin will get an instant boost of suppleness because this sheet mask is packed with nine days of serum hydration. Formulated with the power of niacinamide and ginger, the sheet mask will also help your skin tone and texture, and is proven to reduce acne marks and scars.

Price: Rs.237

Buy Now

Innisfree My Real Sheet Mask with Green Tea

This sheet mask is made of 100 percent biodegradable fibres and is enriched with green tea, glycerine and hyaluronic acid that provides instant hydration to one’s skin and takes away excess sebum from the skin leaving behind a smooth base all over. It has a non-sticky formula that is effective and calms down your skin from the daily stress, while also reducing acne.

Price: Rs.100

Buy Now

O3+ Purifying Face Sheet Mask

This purifying face sheet mask helps in clarifying skin while purifying it with its antibacterial action. This lightweight sheet mask helps in making the skin look brighter, clearer, and cleaner in just one application. It is enriched with the goodness of green tea and aloe vera extracts that clears pollutants from skin while retaining moisture in the deepest layers for protecting it from drying out. It is ideal for oily and acne-prone skin types to give the results you crave.

Price: Rs.125

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion