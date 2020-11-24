Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 10 times celebs proved their love for classic winged eyeliners

Bollywood celebrities swear by their love for classic winged eyeliners and we have enough proof! Check it out

Winged eyeliners have always been a classic makeup look that looks good on almost any and everything you wear. Not just that, if you master the shape correctly, it looks good on any and every face shape making it a beloved makeup trend. Celebs know how effortlessly glamorous eyeliners make them look and they are often rocking it in some of the most stunning ways! Here are our top 10 favourite looks pulled off by Bollywood beauties:

First up, we have whose love for winged eyeliners knows no bounds, she has often made the most of her looks with a classic flick on the eyes. This gorgeous desi red outfit is one of our favourites and when paired with the winged eyeliner and neutral makeup, it transforms the look.

Not just the classic flick, the actress has made the most of her outfits even with a bit of drama and glamour, this dramatic winged eyeliner with a glittery base serves enough proof! It's a great makeup look to elevate even the simplest of outfits to a whole new level.

Talking about classics, it's difficult to miss the diva herself. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been quite a fan of her signature smokey eyes but often steps out of her comfort zone to try winged eyeliner an every once in a while. She makes sure to let her eyes play with the drama and keeps the rest of her look as simple as possible.

Jonas' idea of bringing drama to a look is by adding a graphic twist to it. It's a great way to elevate your eyeliner game to a whole new level. The actress rocked this look on the Cannes red carpet.

The Cannes red carpet is surely a great place to show off your makeup skills and did just that a few years ago. She went all out with the dramatic wing as she styled it with a bold lip and nose ring that brought in the extra oomph to her look.

Keeping things simple, Tara Sutaria is a millennial age actress who swears by her winged eyeliners. She likes to balance out her look right with a classic flick without going overboard.

Next on our list is who time and again has proved her love for classic winged eyeliner. From red carpets to wedding parties and casual off duty looks, she's always managed to rock the makeup look in style!

Moving on, we have on the list who not just rocked the classic eyeliner but took us back to the eighties with her sequin saree and bouffant hairstyle. Truly an iconic look to remember!

is the ultimate diva on our list and her love for eyeliners is no secret. From red carpets to celebrating weddings, she often picks out the classic wing to look her elegant best!

Lastly, we have Kriti Sanon who has had her fair share of fun playing around with the classic wing. The actress surely knows how to look effortless with classic elements!

