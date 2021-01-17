Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 3 stylish work hairstyles that you can create in under 5 minutes

Look your chic best for work with 3 easy hairstyles that you can create in no time! Check it out

Mondays can be difficult to deal with especially if you’re running late for work. However, to look presentable, you need to master a few tricks that make you look good without putting in too much effort or time. While all you want to do is lay in bed all day, a girl’s got to work, right? So, to take the pressure off your shoulders, we have a list of a few celeb-inspired looks you can wear to work. Trust us when we say that it requires minimum effort but gives you the maximum results!

The textured bun

We know you’re running late or just don’t have all the rime in the world to make the perfect hairstyle. Which is why we present to you - the textured bun.

To create this hairstyle all you need to do is finger-comb your hair and pull it back in a low ponytail. Now, twist and wrap the rest of your hair around the ponytail to create a bun. Remember, don’t worry if it’s messy! Make sure you have no baby hair or strands flying out, keep it sleek around the crown area. This bun literally takes about 3 minutes to create and looks chic when styled with the perfect outfit.

The sleek ponytail

Most of the people end up straightening their hair to look presentable in the workspace. Now, make the most of your textured, wavy mane by styling it in the perfect way. Start by centre-parting your hair. Make sure you comb it thoroughly to create a sleek look. Now, press the hair down around the crown and tie it back in a low ponytail. This is a great hairstyle to look sleek and effortless without putting the bare minimum of effort.

The fun bun

Sometimes you need a little spice in your life and even when it comes to your style game. Walk away from your boring buns and ponytails and opt for a trendy style. Start by pulling your hair back in a ponytail. Now, take a broad strand out of the ponytail to hide the rubber band with. Once you’ve rolled most of the hair around the rubber band, secure it with a bobby pin. The next step is an important one. Take your thumb and put it under your ponytail and pull the hair a little upwards. With your other hand, push the rest of the ponytail towards the neck. You will then have the structure of the bun ready, so secure it with a clear rubber band and voila, just like that you’re ready for work!

Credits :instagram

