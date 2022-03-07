Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 5 Celeb wondrous makeup looks to recreate on Women's day

Ah, the Women's Day celebrations are in the air and it gives us a fair reason to call it another glam-filled day. As we continue to celebrate ourselves and women from all walks of life, let's remember to raise a toast and spam our galleries with pictures tomorrow. We have a few looks that sprang to our sartorial minds, but we're here to lay emphasis on makeup inspiration that's truly the best and most beautiful the internet can offer and let your eyes savour all of the prettiness.

Alia Bhatt

In a world where people are scouting for tips to cover up their naturally-gifted freckles, the Gangubai Kathiawadi has been sporting them looks after looks and how! We're sure she had the people in Berlin drooling over her charm. Keep your skin matte, and choose peach as your colour for the day. Run the pigment on your eyelids, lips and don't forget to add sheen to the areas you wish to enhance with a gold highlighter.

Deepika Padukone

We call her the official queen of getting eyeliners and smokey eyes right. Nothing as swoon-worthy as neatly and beautifully done eye makeup. What a reference to emulate. Her eyes brought a soft smokey eye makeup glam, eyeliner in place, mascara keeping her glam's ante up, and did we miss out on a minimal dab of gold pigment can instantly brighten up your eyes. Keep your skin glowing with a swipe of a highlighter and finish it off with a peach pout.

Shanaya Kapoor

It's a gloss party! All set to make her debut in Bollywood, the Kapoor girl has always been riding the cosmoholic wave. With the liquid winged black eyeliner, eyelids soaked with peach pigment, peach lips all shiny and skin so dewy, we call this work of perfection. Girls, tell us who doesn't love to shine?

Ananya Panday

Shimmer and shine! The slogan you need to sing for life. The Gehraiyaan starlet had her eyelids lit up with gold shimmery pigment and lips so vibrant coloured too hot a shade, we call as oxblood red. Can we guess that this look has your vote already?

Katrina Kaif

Going desi tomorrow? Pretty up you doll! Get on board with some drama and paint your lips all pink and glossy. You can keep your eyeliner game low-key and let your eyeshadow play it bold. Use your pigment to give you the winged look and let the inner corners of your eyes pop. Simply decoded as dot a metallic shade and you're good to go. Brush some blush on your cheeks and you're ready with a top-notch look.

Which diva's look do you want to replicate? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Kriti Sanon made a fabulous case for mini bodycon dresses like a striking fashion queen