X
  1. Home
  2. fashion

Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Celebrity approved lip shades EVERY girl should own

From deep reds to experimental purples, check out all the colours Bollywood celebrities love!
6878 reads Mumbai
Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Celebrity approved lip shades EVERY girl should own Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Celebrity approved lip shades EVERY girl should own
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Makeup is something no girl seems to have enough of. Whether it is lipsticks, eyeliners, tints, eyeshadow palettes or more, having just one is never ideal for girls.

Lipsticks are one kind of product that come in handy no matter what. Run out of blush? Just dab some on your cheeks and make do! Same with eyeshadow! Need a new lip shade, just mix your two favourite ones up for an all-new shade that will enhance your pout.

Just a swatch of your favourite lipstick on and it instantly brigtens up the look, making you feel and look extremely put-together to take on any situation. A dab of a girl's favourite lipstick is also known to make her more confident!

 

Wondering what colours to keep in store? Check out the celeb-approved shades!

 

Deepika Padukone 

The actress loves a deep shades that highlight her pearly whites. Case in point, this Oxblood lip tint she wore at Cannes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 

A colour the Bachchan bahu can never get enough of? Bright red!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas 

Always open to experiment, PeeCee loves dark colours like purple for her pout. 

Alia Bhatt

A fan of the au naturel look, Alia loves to sport neutral and earthy tones that match her skin tone.

Janhvi Kapoor 

Fuschia is a shade that sits well on Janhvi’s full, plump lips and ensures all eyes are on her!

Anushka Sharma 

Anushka is a fan of the clean makeup look. No wonder her go-to lip colour is always a nude shade that is not too bold.

Ananya Panday

Ananya often opts for a light pink shade to complete her girl-next-door look. 

Which lip shade do you love the best? Let us know in the comment section below.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :getty imagesinstagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement