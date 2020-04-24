Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Celebrity approved lip shades EVERY girl should own

From deep reds to experimental purples, check out all the colours Bollywood celebrities love!

Makeup is something no girl seems to have enough of. Whether it is lipsticks, eyeliners, tints, eyeshadow palettes or more, having just one is never ideal for girls.

Lipsticks are one kind of product that come in handy no matter what. Run out of blush? Just dab some on your cheeks and make do! Same with eyeshadow! Need a new lip shade, just mix your two favourite ones up for an all-new shade that will enhance your pout.

Just a swatch of your favourite lipstick on and it instantly brigtens up the look, making you feel and look extremely put-together to take on any situation. A dab of a girl's favourite lipstick is also known to make her more confident!

Wondering what colours to keep in store? Check out the celeb-approved shades!

The actress loves a deep shades that highlight her pearly whites. Case in point, this Oxblood lip tint she wore at Cannes.

A colour the Bachchan bahu can never get enough of? Bright red!

Jonas

Always open to experiment, PeeCee loves dark colours like purple for her pout.

A fan of the au naturel look, Alia loves to sport neutral and earthy tones that match her skin tone.

Janhvi Kapoor

Fuschia is a shade that sits well on Janhvi’s full, plump lips and ensures all eyes are on her!

Anushka is a fan of the clean makeup look. No wonder her go-to lip colour is always a nude shade that is not too bold.

Ananya Panday

Ananya often opts for a light pink shade to complete her girl-next-door look.

