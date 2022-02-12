Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: 5 Makeup looks you can recreate for a Valentine’s date night

Valentine’s Day is a day especially dedicated to those in love. It is a day about spending quality time with your significant other. It is also a great opportunity to dress up and look your best to woo your partner! Choosing the right outfit is not the most difficult part, it's getting your makeup right! Get inspired by our B-Town queens and execute these makeup looks on Valentine’s night!

Neutral-Toned Glossy Look

Ananya Panday

If you want to opt for a look that is minimal and yet something that will make you stand out in a crowd, then opt for glossy eyelids teamed with glossy lips. Ananya’s dewy makeup base, peach glossy eyelids and nude glossy lips were complemented with filled-in brows, subtle blush and mascara-laden lashes.

Bold Lip With Highlighter

Deepika Padukone

A bold lip colour is every girl’s favourite and something one can never go wrong with! Make your face stand out like Deepika by opting for a bold makeup look like hers. The Ram Leela actress’ makeup was extremely bold with kohl-rimmed eyes, fleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, a subtle brown eyeshadow, filled-in brows, a dash of bronzer and tons of highlighter. Although what actually made her face stand out were her bold brown lips.

Smokey Eyes Look

Kriti Sanon

The smokey eye look never goes out of trend. It is an eye makeup application in which dark eyeshadow is applied to the top and bottom eyelids and blended for a dramatic effect. Kriti teamed her brown smokey eyes with black eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, kohl-rimmed eyes, filled-in brows and peachy lipstick that perfectly complemented the eyes.

Dolphin Skin & Glossy Lips

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Dolphin skin follows the glass skin trend and just like it, the idea is to make your skin appear luminous and dewy with a high-voltage glow. Bebo’s look is the perfect example of the dolphin skin look. Use a dewy primer, a liquid foundation and loads of highlighter along with some blush and glossy lips. For the eyes, Bebo went for subtle eyeliner and mascara.

Intense Black Eyes

Janhvi Kapoor

They say it’s all in the eyes, they never lie! If you want your eyes to really stand and make your lover weak in his knees, then opt for an intense kohl look like Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi’s makeup featured deep black kohl-rimmed eyes with an intense black eyeliner teamed with tons of mascara and a little brown eyeshadow smudged on the under eye. Seal this look with a little blush and a glossy pink lipstick. To add more drama, wear coloured lenses.

Which makeup look would you like to recreate this Valentine’s day? Let us know in the comments below.

