Deepika Padukone's eyeliner looks are everything bold and beautiful; Here's proof

Eyeliners are nothing new to Deepika Padukone. It's certainly her favourite in the whole beauty world because all we get are surprises over and over again. Her Cannes beauty archives have winning written all over them and as each continues to reek of glamour and oomph, we're here to play beauty police for the day. Fun is on as we sit here to look at the times she's rocked every possible eyeliner.

With our social calendars looking packed, and barely any time in our hands, don't let the headache of how to ready yourself lead up. Here are some makeup looks that can get the glam party started.

Fox eye drama

When you have an ensemble so bright, get your eyes to do the talking as well. Makeup artist Sandhya Shekar brought a bold look with what the internet called the very Julia Fox move. Created usually with a blend of gel eyeliner and eyeshadow that are together sealed off at the edges with a structured and sharp cat-eyeliner.

Graphic plus cat eyeliner

Double the fun, double the allure. On days when a pick-me-up is the word, draw your regular thin-stroked cat eyeliner and amp it up with another to create a graphic eyeliner. Like it? We love it.

Winged eyeliner

Wing it like it's perfect! Nothing better than an eyeliner to nail your makeup look. Mark this as your moodboard for weddings, engagements, or bridal showers. While your lipstick is neutral-toned, bring the limelight to your eyes with just a wing that can be drawn with a liquid eyeliner or anything that works in your favour.

Reverse cat eyeliner

Go wild with eyeliner! Who loves a routine anyway? Spruce up your beauty game with a reverse eyeliner. It's experimental, so daring! Deepika rocked this at Cannes 2019 with a gown that was as edgy as her beauty look. All you need to do is bring focus to the lower lash line while you go easy on the upper lash line.

Mini winged eyeliner

Forever the prettiest is winged eyeliner, isn't it? True, the David Koma blazer dress is spot-on but the vivid pink lipstick and the winged eyeliner done in black looks nothing less than sensuous. A key tip: While you start from the inner corners of your eyes on a bold note, tone it down when you reach the outer corners as you see above. Impressive!

Which look did you want to replicate? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani to Anushka Sharma: Who wore what to Karan Johar's 50th birthday party night



