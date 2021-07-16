Deepika Padukone has a pink outfit for every occasion and makes it all bookmark worthy

Treat your wardrobe by colouring it up with everything pink. They are pretty, wholesome, and more! Check this celeb-approved guide for some serious help.

If you’re the one who rarely wears anything but pink, you’re probably missing out on all the fun this colour can deliver to your wardrobe. As candy floss and fuchsia shades were quite the recent rage, celebrities too made the move of blessing their style game with these mood-boosting pinks. So, if your apprehensions lie between whether or not you can stretch them from summer to winter. So, if your post-lockdown mood feels a little pared-down, you can probably amp it up by taking pinks to weddings to the airport. If you fancy face masks to twin with your ensembles, we can assure you they’ll look perpetually cute and elegant.

has given the tick to pinks as a red-carpet favourite too. So, here we’re ready with a few references to help jazz up your style just like the Tamasha actress does it all the time.

Make monochrome pinks a uniform beyond “Wednesdays are for pinks”. They can be your snuggle buddy in winters too. Deepika donned a knitted flamingo pink turtleneck sweater and tucked it in with lemonade pink tie-up pants. With strappy heels and chunky jewellery, she sealed the look.

Looking like an absolute fairy goddess in a carnation pink gown at Met Gala 2019, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star opted for a Zac Posen strapless number that was designed with lurex jacquard and 3D embellishments. Need we say more about the star who makes us want to be present around her to witness all that she brings to the red carpet?

Deepika and her airport style will consume most of our day if we begin to narrate the story. The bottom line? You’ll be sorted with tips and you wouldn’t ask another for help to make you look like the most fashionable person on the block. The Bachna Ae Haseeno actor chose to keep calm on a cold night in an oversized hot pink knitted sweater by Off White and paired it up with comfy and baggy blue denim pants that she rolled up into a sleeve at her ankles. The Balenciaga white and black kicks along with a bag and sunglasses wrapped her OOTN.

Pinks are always pretty and when you do it right, they’re the best shade in town. Deepika chose a three-tiered tulle gown in dual shades of black and blush pink. The Giambattista Valli voluminous attire stressed what the factor of drama can do, simply translated to, the more drama the better. It quite uniquely had an extra black band that acted as the sleeves for this party-perfect fit.

If sarees are not on your favourite list anymore, go for kurtas. We mean not the regular kind, but the one with the spin you don’t know you needed. Dressed in a three-piece polka dots taffy pink Sabyasachi set, Deepika picked out an A-line kurta that was styled up with palazzos, a golden belt, and a jacket that resembled a Kaftan.

