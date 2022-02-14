Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor: 6 Last minute makeup looks you can recreate for your Valentine’s date night

Valentine’s Day is a day especially dedicated to those in love. It is a day about spending quality time with your significant other. It is also a great opportunity to dress up and look your best to woo your partner! Choosing the right outfit is not the most difficult part, it's getting your makeup right! Get inspired by our B-Town queens and execute these last minute makeup looks on Valentine’s night!

Pretty In Pink

Janhvi Kapoor

A monotone pink makeup look is super chic and also very easy to recreate. Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to dip into all of your pink-hued powders and lipsticks. Sweet like a rose, this pretty pink look is perfect for the romantics. Take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor and simply use a pink cheek tint on the apples and eyelids. Match it with a matching pink lipstick and mascara for extra glam!

The Romantic Red Lip

Ananya Panday

A classic red lip is the perfect way to turn the heat up on your date. A bold red lip is a sure-fire way to make your lips the centre of attention. Ananya teamed her crimson red lip with subtle blush, eyeshadow, eyeliner and loads of highlighter. Make sure your eye makeup is extremely minimal in order to make your lip the centre of attention!

Soft Glam

Katrina Kaif

This look is perfect for all those ladies who want to look glamorous without overdoing it. It is the perfect middleground from your everyday makeup look and a full-on glam. Dazzling and effortless, it’s a makeup look that's perfect for a candlelit dinner. Katrina Kaif is popular for her soft glam looks. You simply need to glam up your eyes with kohl and mascara, use tons of highlighter and finish the look with a glossy nude lipstick.

Full Glam

Deepika Padukone

You never really need a reason to glam up but Valentine’s is definitely a big reason to go on full makeup mode! A shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner teamed with a glossy red lipstick will work wonders and your bae’s eyes will be on you all night! Take inspiration from Deepika Padukone’s easy full glam makeup and make sure to not overdo it with your accessories.

The Sultry Smokey Eye

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Smudged, smokey eyes are perfect to give off sultry vibes and they are also super easy to create. It is great when you want to make it seem like you made an effort – but not too much. Kareena Kapoor Khan is definitely the queen of acing smokey eye looks. Her smokey eye look is extremely easy to recreate and simply includes smudging dark eyeshadow on her eyelids and under eye. Seal the look with a nude lipstick in order to not overdo it.

Glossy & Dewy

Shanaya Kapoor

Glossy, glass-looking skin is the trend right now and something that will have your bae weak on his knees. It gives a very natural look and at the same time looks extremely attractive. Shanaya Kapoor nailed the glossy look with a dewy primer, highlighter and a classic eyeliner. She completed the look with a glossy nude lip shade that added extra sheen to her face.

Which diva’s makeup look would you recreate for your Valentine’s date night with bae? Let us know in the comments below.

