Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 divas who proved red lipsticks are the front runner of a glam game

A new year means experimenting with something new. As the world would rightly suggest but we'll give you a reason and more as to why our heart is so fixated on not moving ahead from swiping on red lipsticks. Not just because it's the colour of February, but also a classic stays the same, unchangeable beauty forever. No matter in what way you try to render its form, a bright pout can instantly make you look like a striking queen.

To let your pout get its token of attention, you know we can only dream of red lipsticks delivering the needed look. So, we combed through the beauty files of Bollywood celebrities to show you why a red lipstick look deserves a celebratory comeback that is if you assumed this was too passé.

Kiara Advani

What do we mean by a marvellous pout game? The Kabir Singh actress absolutely colour-blocked her look so fabulously. A pink sleeveless ensemble and matte red lipstick. Better together, now and every day.

Deepika Padukone

May we add 'Queen' right beside her surname? The Gehraiyaan girl does a sleek hairdo and red lipstick like no soul ever. We stand corrected here again with her latest look when she took the glossy red lips route to complement her black Alexandre Vauthier blazer dress.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Girl, we're saying it, nothing like colouring your days in all red. Let your hair get a taste of this lovely hue just like the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress. Her admiration for this hue knows no limit and a red matte pout that can round out your look can be a game-changer like no other.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Got weekend plans? If you have a reply at the ready, we're sure you didn't have red lipstick on your mind to help complete your party avatar. Now, you know why you need our backs. Bebo has always been the ultimate star to prove red lipsticks are synonymous with a sure-fire look and look at how she worked the timeless hues, black and red together here.

Ananya Panday

If you were always game with the thought that your ensemble is the only thing that can promise an elevated look, let the Liger starlet's look prove you partially right and a little wrong because of how incomplete your halter-neck gown would look with a red lipstick with a hint of a satin finish. Feel the temps soaring now?

