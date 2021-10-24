Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 7 celeb approved beauty looks to glam up your Karwa Chauth spirit

There's more to Karwa Chauth than just the norm of a day-long fast that's tied to this festival. While you pray for your husband's long life and to strengthen the bond between you two, don't lose your glam self in the process. Lean into the festive mood with ultra-gorgeous makeup while you secretly count minutes to the break up with the fast.

Let’s call for some celebrity makeup throwbacks and get your day to kickstart on a glowing glam note. Or are you team minimalist? There’s everything under the moon you’ll find here and these are anything but overwhelming. Starting with the queen of smokey eyes and graphic eyeliners, Deepika Padukone. Eyeliner can make or squash any look no matter how perfectly dressed you are for the day. As seen here, the Bajirao Mastani actress got that black winged eyeliner to complement her red desi outfit by Anamika Khanna. Get your eyebrows groomed (preferably with brown eyebrow pigment), keep your skin matte and lips coloured in any hue that doesn’t look overboard with your OOTD.

Smokey eyes look very much like a thing of the past. If you’ve shut the doors of your makeup kitty all this while, consider this Karwa Chauth to be the official day of makeup liberation. With Shraddha Kapoor as your glam guru, everything seems fun and pretty. Slaying in a Tarun Tahiliani ivory-hued sharara set, her deep hooded eyes were covered in black smokey eyes and accentuated with black kohl. A peach pout, neatly done eyebrows, and a highlighter can wrap up the look for you. Try pink lipstick and bindi if you may like.

Everybody digs a natural makeup look. Almost close to a no-makeup look, this is worth re-creating, right? Alia Bhatt can often lead the way for anyone who dreams of creating a masterpiece while letting your skin be the queen of any show. The starlet’s Sabyasachi kurta set was beautified with monochrome makeup that looked almost like her skin (minus her lips, of course). Alia’s overall makeup was done subtly with eyes that bore a think eyeliner stroke, eyelashes done with mascara, upper lids, and lower lashline entailed a single swipe of nude eyeshadow pigment while her inner corners glistened with gold.

Savour your eyes to some glitter fest. A little or more shine with a holographic makeup effect looks quite magical. As Janhvi Kapoor’s embellished lehenga by Manish Malhotra looked like a desi style hit, her makeup was no disappointment. A blend of gold, pink and purple glittery eyeshadows are key to creating this look. Finish it off with a matte base, pink pout, a faint black eyeliner (use a pencil), and brushed and filled-in eyebrows.

Finding it a tedious task to decide on a colour for the day? Don’t stress it out, go monochrome. The safest bet at all times, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s look is all you need to survive with a glowing spirit and let those hunger pangs not dull your sparkle. Pick a soft pink blush and brush it over your cheeks, a pink lipstick to swipe on your lips followed by a translucent gloss, you cannot for a matching pink eyeshadow and work the kohl-rimmed eyes. To seal it up well, do your eyebrows immaculately and amplify your eyelashes with mascara. Falsies can do the cut if not for your mascara wand.

A look nobody can leave on read. Glow like a goddess in a regal saree like Nora Fatehi in Anjul Bhandari’s ivory and red creation. If you think a full eyeliner looks quite dramatic, go for the one you’d draw from the center of your eyelids and finish it off with a wing or a feline flick. Get creative as you reach the outer corners of your eyes. Take a peach or a subtle-hued eyeshadow to fill on your eyelids while the inner corners are given a chance to glow with a gold pigment. Keep your skin matte, apply mascara, dress their eyebrows, wear that bindi or just skip it, and put on some red hot lipstick. That looks so spiced up!

Dwell on that dewiness. Think glossy makeup, think the cosmoholic, Shanaya Kapoor. Dressed stunning in a Manish Malhotra lehenga for her cousin, fashion stylist, and film producer, Rhea Kapoor’s wedding, the 21-year-old loves for her skin to glow all day. Who doesn’t, right? Here, she chose a monochrome look with a strong highlighter and lipstick game. Seal it right with eyeliner or try a kitten eyeliner.

Whose look would you like to replicate? Let us know in the comments below.

